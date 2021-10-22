It's Black Achievement Month In The Netherlands: 8 Facts To Know

This month we celebrate black history month in three European countries: The UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. If you haven’t already read our articles on BHM in the UK and Ireland then be sure to check those out. And now let’s take a look at how the Dutch celebrate Black History Month!

History of BAM in the Netherlands

The Netherlands celebrates black history in October in what is known as ‘Black Achievement Month’ (BAM). The initiative was first established in 2015 by the Dutch artistic director and former John Leerdam in collaboration with the Dutch National Institute for the History of Slavery and Heritage (NiNsee).

Since then, BAM has become a nation-wide, annual event in which the Netherlands shine a spotlight on black talent and black history from around the world. Every year there are a range of events hosted across the Netherlands, showcasing black and Afro-descendant communities.

And without further ado, let’s take a deeper historical dive and explore eight interesting facts about black history in the Netherlands!