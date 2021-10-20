The Mansion Featured In Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Tiffany Ad Can Be Yours — For $42M

Do you remember the mansion from the Tiffany & Co. ad featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z? That mansion is now available for sale.

Realtor.com is reporting that the home — known as the Orum House, located at 11490 Orum Road in Los Angeles — boasts panoramic views of the Getty Center, Downtown L.A., and the Pacific Ocean on a private promontory in Bel Air.

Known today as the “Beyoncé Tiffany House,” this 9-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom marvel was designed by famed architect Zoltan Pali and has more than 18,000 square feet of living space.

“The veritable palace is finished with gold, white and black marble imported from Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and China, as well as limestone from Portugal and Italy,” reports The New York Post.

But wait, there’s more!

The Orum House features dual chefs’ kitchens and living rooms, a 1,000-bottle wine room, a Dolby Atmos theater, and a wellness center. The 6,000-square-foot outdoor oasis consists of shaded patios with fire pit lounges, an LED-lit ozone pool and spa, a vast grass yard, a 30-car motor court, and a four-bed guesthouse.

“The home’s plan is in a Y-shape with each leg like tentacles reaching out to the city below and creating three different exterior courtyards allowing for different activities such as arrival, entertaining, playing, and relaxing,” Pali, the architect, told The Post.

The Orum House has been sitting on the market for about 120 days, as of this writing, and can be yours for the asking price of $42 million. (The price was originally reduced in May 2021.)

And if that’s out of your price range, no problem. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also selling their mansion in New Orleans. Although nowhere near as lavish as the Orum House, the three-floor home — which used to be a church — has more than 13,000 square feet and a much more reasonable asking price of $4.5 million, according to Complex.

