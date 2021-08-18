The Best US Cities To Visit When Traveling With Kids, According To Travelers

When traveling with kids, you have to consider many of the same things you do when traveling with adults. What are their ages, interests, personalities? Do they enjoy the great outdoors, or are they the “let’s build a fort in the living room and play video games” type? Are they living with mental or physical challenges?

Finally, being Black children, how are they going to be regarded by the locals in the cities they’re visiting? And what can their parents do to help them navigate racism if and when they encounter it?

Much like with restaurants and hotels, the internet provides a platform for us to leave good reviews when we’ve had positive travel experiences, and bad ones when the experiences, for whatever reason, weren’t so great. These can be instrumental in helping other travelers, whether traveling with kids or not, determine if a destination is appropriate for them.

TripAdvisor is perhaps the most widely used site for travel ratings, allowing visitors to leave anywhere from 1 to 5 stars and a summary of their experience.

Based on reviews from Trip Advisor, The Family Vacation Guide sought to answer the question- what are the best cities in The United States for travel with children? The 100 biggest cities in the country were analyzed and narrowed down t o 20, based on the amount of family-friendly hotels, restaurants, and attractions that were rated highly.

Some of the cities that made the list are surprising, others not so much. Here are the top seven on the list: