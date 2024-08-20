There are not enough pictures to do Italy’s spectacular Lake Como and the charming towns surrounding it justice. Located in Italy’s Lombardy region, the shimmering blue waters of the lake and the majestic Bergamo Alps that sit as a backdrop behind it captivate the eyes and hearts of locals and visitors alike.

Locally known as Lago di Como or Lario, Lake Como is located at the foot of the Alps. It gets its iconic inverted-Y shape from melting glaciers combined with erosive action from the Adda River. Two separate branches form the lake, and the world-renowned town of Bellagio is in the middle of them. While the most popular cities along Lake Como are Como and Bellagio, there are a few dozen other towns and villages along the lake’s perimeter that are all filled with artistic and cultural gems, stunning views, enchanting villas, and breathtaking alleys decorated with flowers and sunsets (if you’re strolling at the right time).

The best way to maximize your stay in one of Italy’s most mesmerizing attractions is to create an itinerary that includes visiting the towns and cities surrounding Lake Como. Aside from the famous and often overcrowded cities of Bellagio and Como, here are the best towns and villages to explore around Lake Como.

Argegno

People looking for a more intimate and quiet stay along Lake Como will enjoy Argegno. It’s a small and quaint village nearly 13 miles away from Como City. Aside from the breathtaking views, Argegno is filled with historic churches and the cable car to Pigra. The cable car is not for the faint of heart. Riders will go on an incredibly steep journey to see Lake Como, taking people more than 2,700 feet in the air.

The best places to stay in Argegno are Casa Bella, Family Nest, and Villa Belvedere.

Bellano

Another option for people looking to stay away from the touristy towns is Bellano. Think of Bellano as a place in its most authentic and natural state. It’s a small yet picturesque fishing village filled with colorful buildings.

The Orrido di Bellano is the town’s main attraction. The natural gorge was created more than 15 million years ago by the erosion of the River Pioverna and the Adda glacier. Getting to Bellano is fairly easy. The best way is to fly into Milan and rent a car.

Meridiana Boutique Hotel and Villa Marina are the best hotels in Bellano.

Cernobbio

Cernobbio is a small city located roughly 15 minutes away from Como by boat. The town is known for its famous villas, including Villa Bernasconi, Villa d’Este, Villa Erba, and Villa Pizzo.

Its historic center is built around Piazza Risorgimento and the beautiful fountain, representing the town’s main square. The secret botanical garden Giardino della Valle is a short distance from Villa d’Este and the town center and is certainly worth a visit.

Hotel Asnigo and Hotel Miralago are the best accommodations in Cernobbio.

Menaggio

Of all the towns surrounding Lake Como, Menaggio has one of the largest lakefronts on the lake, so it’s an ideal location to make the most of your visit. The historic town has many bars with terraces, restaurants, and elegant shops perfect for gifts and household items to take back home.

There’s a ferry to Menaggio from Como that takes a little less than an hour to travel to. If you don’t feel like traveling back to Como, the Grand Hotel Menaggio and Hotel Bellavista are comfortable and elegant hotel options.

The Grand Hotel Victoria is a great hotel for those who don’t mind splurging a bit.

Varenna

Varenna is undeniably beautiful. Situated on the eastern bank of Lake Como, Varenna is perfect for people who want to relax and enjoy a bit of a slower pace compared to Como City and Bellagio. The town is filled with stunning views and hikes around for people looking to be more active. A few restaurants and cafes near the lake are ideal for watching the sunset.

Varenna is about an hour’s drive from the Milan Airport. The Hotel Royal Victora is worth every penny. The restaurant offers some of the best views of the lake. Hotel Villa Cipressi is also worth a stay.