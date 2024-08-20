Paros, Greece is located in the central Aegean Sea and is popular with couples, families, and big adventurers. Paros is a Greek island that is appealing to tourists for many different reasons. It is well known for its traditional features as well as its modern additions. Visitors of Paros can enjoy various experiences throughout the year, but it is important to highlight the most ideal time to travel there.

There are, of course, distinct destinations throughout Greece since it is not a monolith. Paros has its own ideal tourism time which falls during the shoulder season month of September. Travelers will notice several benefits to planning their visit to this lesser-known paradise during this month. Here are some of the top reasons why September can be considered the best time to visit Paros.

Weather

The weather in Paros during September is idyllic. This island has a Mediterranean climate and experiences hot dry summers and winters with mild weather conditions. September is the perfect time to plan a visit because travelers will be able to enjoy the weather. Although the temperatures are not as high as in July or August, visitors can still enjoy sunbathing in September. The beach is also considered more enjoyable due to the slightly lower temperature.

Travel Tip: Since Paros is less hot in September, it is recommended that visitors plan more active trips during this month.

Lounging At The Beaches

One of the main reasons that people visit Paros is its stunning beaches. Visitors can sunbathe, swim, or indulge in a beach bar at their preferred seaside paradise. The island has plenty of beaches to choose from. Some of the most popular choices are Kolymbithres, Santa Maria, and Golden Beach. These beaches have powdery sands, clear waters, and calm waves. Kolymbithres is a beach that is more centrally located, so visitors have easier access to local eateries on the main road.

Travel Tip: It’s best to pack cool, light clothing. Consider carrying a long-sleeve shirt in the evenings in case it gets chilly.

Charming Towns

There are many towns in Paros that visitors may find to be worth their while. Each town has its distinct vibe and ambiance which cater to varying preferences. A few towns not to be missed include Naoussa, Aliki, Antiparos, and Lefkes. Lefkes and Antiparos are the more rural and hidden away towns. To avoid potential crowds, it would be wise to spend time in one or both of these towns. On the other hand, Aliki and Naoussa are more peaceful destinations with modern fixtures. Aliki is a coastal village that is great for relaxation while Naoussa has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of dining options.

Travel Tip: Find serenity and adventure during a Paros stay by carefully choosing the towns that will offer the ideal vibe and experience.

Hiking

Paros has a variety of hiking options available to visitors. It has mountainous terrain and there are also coastal routes, so a hike on this island is a very scenic experience. Choose between shorter or longer hikes, with shorter options typically taking about 30 minutes. One of the most famous hikes for visitors of Paros is the Byzantine Trail hike from Lefkes down to Prodromos. This is a 3.1-mile trail hike that is not considered to be too difficult for the average hiker.

Travel Tip: Bring plenty of water and wear comfortable hiking boots since trails can be rocky and there is not much available on the trail.

Explore Local Vineyards

Those who enjoy wine tastings should visit some boutique wineries and vineyards in Paros. The Moraitis Winery and Louridis Winery are two of the most popular spots. Visitors can take tours of these options to learn about the regional varieties and local history while tasting local wine. Paros is home to Monemvasia but there are also other traditional grapes there. People will find that Assyrtiko and Malagousia are also common finds at the vineyards in Paros.

Travel Tip: Many of the vineyards and wineries in Paros have deep family history so people who take tours will likely get an intimate encounter and ample insight into the industry.

Try Authentic Greek Food

September is one of the best times of the year in Paros to comfortably enjoy a meal outdoors. It is also not as crowded as it is in late July and August, so that will help guests have more pleasant experiences. The island offers Greek cuisine and seafood mostly but visitors can also enjoy other types of food. People can also find Asian, Italian, and fusion food options there. Giannoulis, Mario by the Sea, and Sigi Ikthios are some of the tastiest restaurants in Paros.

Travel Tip: Dining on fresh seafood while in Paros is a must. Fresh fish, fruits, and vegetables are a part of a healthy meal in Paros and meals tend to be lighter there.

The Calm Atmosphere

Overall, Paros is a pretty serene destination. It does not compare to more lively and nightlife-focused places like Corfu and Mykonos. The natural landscapes and laid-back communities of Paros make it a tranquil getaway that is best appreciated during September. Visitors can practice slow tourism and explore ancient ruins, historic churches, and more during their visit. The island is cozy and considered to be one of the most beautiful Greek islands by some.

Travel Tip: In September, the crowds are fewer but the weather is still pleasant. This mixture can help visitors of Paros who want to go on a spiritual journey or at least experience peace while abroad.

Aquatic Activities

Since the weather is still very pleasant during September, enjoying aquatic activities is one of many ways to spend your days. Paros is a great place for water sports but September is less crowded and have more mild weather. Some of the most popular activities are kayaking, snorkeling, diving, kitesurfing, and windsurfing. Alternatively, book a boat tour to get out on the water even if water sports aren’t preferred.

Travel Tip: Monastiri Beach in northern Paros is a good option to enjoy water sports and also be in a slightly secluded area.

Travelers who are looking into a visit to Paros during September will find plenty to do. While the weather and fewer crowds are a big appeal and the reason that the month is the best time to visit, there is much more to discover. Some visitors might even find that the shoulder season becomes their favorite vacation time after kicking back in Paros.