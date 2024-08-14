Avid travelers know that there is some speculation about what seat is truly the most elite on any given plane. Varying types of fliers may be biased as to what the best seat is in the first place. Budget or comfort fliers can have vastly different preferences. The response to that question can even be impacted by where travelers are from.

While most fliers have to go through trial and error to discover the best seats on an airplane for them, there is some insight on what might be best. A recent study can help fliers choose the best seat for their upcoming flight.

What Are The Best Seats On An Airplane?

Photo credit: Dan Gold / Unsplash

The new study from Upgraded Points breaks down travelers’ preferences. This company has significant insight into the travel industry since travelers trust it as a source of educational information. Upgraded Points provides insider strategies to help people take advantage of their rewards, miles, and points. Overall, it is a dependable online source of information for fliers and world adventurers.

Upgraded Points surveyed traveler preferences and many other factors. Around 3,142 U.S. passengers were surveyed across 44 different states in June of 2024. Fliers were asked to choose their top seat location, which revealed a lot about the priorities of many airline’s customers. Two important things that they assessed were how much fliers were willing to pay to choose their seat and the airlines that travelers perceived to have the best seats. Much went into this assessment, but it is important that real frequent flyers provided their input to get a more authentic snapshot of what travelers are seeking when booking flights.

The Best Seats

According to Upgraded Point’s study, the best seats on an airplane are window seats. They are the most highly desired spots in any given plane. Aisle seats were prefered by 31.7 percent of fliers. This preference won by a landslide with 66.6 percent of passengers saying it was their top choice. To be more specific, travelers actually vied for seat 1A. This is a window seat that is typically in first class. The bulkhead seat is an understandably preferable spot since first class has lots of legroom, priority boarding, and easy access to the restroom.

If fliers could not get first dibs on this seat, there are four other top choices. Seats 7A, 7F, 7C, and 1F were the runner ups. Rows one and seven have bulkhead seats but rows 4 and 20 are also good picks. These seats that are closer to the front of the plane allow people to more easily access overhead bins and experience less foot traffic.

It may be important for travelers to get ahead during booking if they want first dibs on these top seats. Fliers that have hard preferences for scenic window seats or aisle seats should try to stick to airlines that allow them to select their seat themselves. The most desirable seats on a plane are really dependent on a flier’s personal preferences and budget, but if travelers desire seat priority and added perks they can reference the results of this study.