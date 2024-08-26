The fall season is popular for its mild weather, unique charm, and vibrant colors. While some travelers see fall as a transitionary time to mourn the summer weather, others look forward to fall all year. For these travel types, fall is the time to adventure and indulge in a getaway even if it means fighting off the sniffles. An autumnal vacation may be just what travelers need to get them into the charming and cozy vibes of the season. Check out this list of some of the best scenic fall escapes that won’t disappoint.

The Best Scenic Fall Escapes

Lyndon Li / Unsplash

What makes the best fall experience varies depending on the person. Some people anticipate the crisp autumn air while others like fall activities or the season’s aesthetic. Despite these differences, fall is typically regarded as an elite season worldwide. Whether travelers appreciate a rustic road trip or enjoy getting lavishly flown out to a private destination, there is something for everyone. Here are the best scenic fall escapes for travelers who want it all: fall foliage, fewer crowds, and enthralling nature.

Kyoto, Japan

Locals and visitors consider Kyoto one of the most beautiful places to see fall foliage. This city’s unique and historical architecture also makes a fall escape that much better since visitors can enjoy the vibrant colors and learn more about the local culture. The area’s crimson, brown, and yellow trees bring the city to life. Visitors should come to Kyoto in late October when the leaves start changing colors. It is also advisable that people planning a visit to Kyoto for the fall season check out online estimates for when colors will be at their peak.

New York City, New York

New York City has an almost cinematic glow to it in the fall. Red and orange fall foliage covers nearly every street, so visitors will not miss out on the best parts of the season. There is also so much to do during a fall visit in New York. Visitors are not limited to the bustling parts of the city. Consider other fun activities like picking apples, visiting corn mazes, taking hayrides, and more. The best time to visit New York City during this season is between September and October. September is when the fall colors are most vibrant and October offers the potential for fewer crowds.

Tuscany, Italy

The appeal of Tuscany goes without saying. The sprawling vineyards, vivid colors, and serenity of Tuscany are just some of the biggest appeals to a fall visit there. Tuscany’s harvest season brings some fall staples to visitors’ glasses and plates. The wineries of Tuscany will be overflowing with delicious wine from local grapes. Prepare to enjoy freshly pressed olive oil, festive pumpkins, and more. Tuscany is also a great place to road trip since the views are breathtaking. The best time to visit is either October or November, especially if visiting a vineyard is a priority. This is when people can experience drier weather and fewer people.

The Scottish Highlands

The Scottish Highlands provide fall lovers with a drastic change of scenery. Since the land is so vast, there is no telling how many gorgeous sights visitors may see. As fall ushers in, travelers will notice rich reds, yellows, and oranges all over the land. This is one of the best fall escapes since it is so popular with photographers and animal lovers. The local wildlife thrives here, especially in the fall. Visitors may see geese, highlands cows, and deer. It is important to note that the Highlands are an incredible destination for hiking and cozy fall activities. September may be the busier time to visit but travelers can beat daylight savings and season closings by visiting then.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jackson Hole is a nature lovers paradise and has plenty for visitors to do. The fall foliage is the perfect backdrop for whatever activities that people partake in. Some of the most popular things to do in Jackson Hole include hiking, fishing, and mountain biking. Travelers also enjoy star gazing and wildlife sightings. The most common animals for visitors to see are bison, elk, moose, and birds. Late September is considered the best time to come to Jackson Hole during fall since that is when the foliage is the most impressive.