Whether you’re planning a trip for the summer, fall, winter or spring, Switzerland is a dream destination. It’s breathtaking year-round, offering charming towns and scenic landscapes. You’ll find a rich history alongside the world’s best chocolate and nature at its most raw beauty.

If you’re sure you want to visit this European gem but need guidance on exactly where to go, there’s certainly much to choose from. Here are the best places to visit in Switzerland, depending on what you’re looking for as a traveler and what kind of trip you’re in store for.

Zurich

The country’s largest city, Zurich is undeniably stunning. Permanently settled for over 2,000 years, Zurich was founded by the Romans and contains a palpable level of rich history. If you’re a connoisseur of the arts, many museums and art galleries can be found in the city, including the Swiss National Museum and Kunsthaus. Whether you spend your time admiring Lake Zurich or dining in Michelin-starred restaurants, there’s no shortage of activities for any kind of traveler in Zurich.

Geneva

As the headquarters of the Red Cross and the United Nations, this cobblestoned city is both modern and traditional all at once. Set along the banks of crystal-clear Lake Geneva, it’s also home to Jet d’Eau, one of the world’s tallest water fountains. Though it has countless shopping and dining options, it’s certainly an appealing city to any adventure-seekers, with sailing on the lake, jogging in the massive parks and skiing down the nearby slopes of Mont Blanc serving as some of its most popular excursions.

Interlaken

If you’re interested in Switzerland solely for its picturesque views, Interlaken might be the answer to your prayers. Nestled right in between Lake Brienz and Lake Thun, you can hike for hours while admiring the castle-studded shores and walking through clouds. And if you like to take things up another level, this is also a popular destination for paragliding or skydiving.

Zermatt

Amongst many other things, Switzerland is famously known for its Swiss Alps, so whether you’re looking to skii down them or simply admire them, Zermatt would probably be your best bet. This tiny, car-free town located right in the middle of the Alps is famous for housing Matterhorn, a peak so picturesque that it inspired a Disneyland ride, and Switzerland’s highest ski resort. And if all the excitement leaves you hungry, don’t forget to top off your day with some local cheese and chocolate.

Lucerne

Framed by snowcapped mountains and medieval buildings, Lucerne is home to Switzerland’s most medieval gems. This includes historic monuments like town squares and old churches, as well as Europe’s oldest wooden covered bridge, dating back to the 1330s. With so much preserved medieval architecture, it will feel like stepping through a time machine.