Wondering the best places to visit in Ireland? The Emerald Isle, with its rolling green hills, ancient castles, and vibrant culture, beckons travelers from around the world. From the bustling streets of Dublin to the rugged coastal cliffs of the Wild Atlantic Way, each destination in Ireland offers a unique charm, waiting to be explored.

Imagine wandering through medieval castles, sipping a pint of Guinness in a cozy pub, or gazing out overdramatic sea cliffs. Perhaps you’re drawn to the rich literary history, traditional Irish music sessions, or the warm hospitality of the locals.

This guide will take you on a virtual journey through Ireland’s most captivating places. We’ll unveil hidden gems and iconic experiences that await in each destination. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or a culture seeker, we’ll help you craft the perfect Irish itinerary.

So, grab your virtual passport and let’s explore the best places to visit in Ireland!

Dublin

Ireland, Dublin, Temple Bar area, traditional pub exterior, Oliver St. John Gogarty Pub, dusk

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (April to May) or early fall (September to October) Transportation Options: Dublin Airport; DART train, Luas tram, or buses within the city. Ireland’s capital is known for its literary heritage and vibrant culture. James Joyce’s “Ulysses“. “Once” (2007) was filmed here, capturing the city’s musical spirit. Things to Do: Visit Trinity College and the Book of Kells, explore the Guinness Storehouse, wander through St. Stephen’s Green, and experience the nightlife in Temple Bar.

Where to Eat: Enjoy traditional Irish fare at The Brazen Head (Ireland’s oldest pub), sample modern Irish cuisine at Chapter One, and indulge in seafood at SOLE Seafood & Grill.

Where to Stay: Consider luxury hotels like The Shelbourne or boutique hotels like The Dean.

Galway

Photo credit: Ulrike R. Donohue

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to August) for festivals or shoulder season (April-May, September-October) for fewer crowds

Transportation Options: Bus and train connections from major cities; walkable city center.

It is known for its vibrant arts scene, traditional Irish music, and the annual Galway International Arts Festival. Fun Fact: Galway is known as “The City of Tribes” due to the 14 merchant families who dominated the city in the Middle Ages.

Things to Do: Stroll through the colorful streets of the Latin Quarter, enjoy traditional music sessions in local pubs, explore the Galway City Museum, and take a day trip to the Cliffs of Moher.

Where to Eat: Try seafood at Hooked, enjoy farm-to-table cuisine at Loam, and sample local specialties at the Galway Market.

Where to Stay: Consider boutique hotels like The G Hotel or charming B&Bs like The Stop B&B.

Killarney And The Ring Of Kerry

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (April to May) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Bus tours are popular for the Ring of Kerry; Killarney is accessible by train and bus. It has stunning landscapes including lakes, mountains, coastal views and Killarney National Park. Fun Fact: The Ring of Kerry is exactly 179 km (111 miles) long. Things to Do: Drive the scenic Ring of Kerry, explore Killarney National Park, visit Ross Castle, and take a jaunting car ride through the Gap of Dunloe.

Where to Eat: Dine at Bricín Restaurant for traditional boxty, enjoy fine dining at The Park Restaurant, and try pub fare at Murphy’s Bar.

Where to Stay: Consider lakeside hotels like The Europe Hotel & Resort or historic properties like Cahernane House Hotel.

Cliffs Of Moher

Photo credit: Bhargava Marripati

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to August) for best weather, or shoulder season (April-May, September-October) for fewer crowds Transportation Options: Accessible by bus tours from Galway and Limerick; private car recommended for flexibility. Dramatic sea cliffs rising 214 meters (702 feet) above the Atlantic Ocean. Fun Fact: The cliffs have featured in several films, including “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”.

Things to Do: Walk along the cliff edge for stunning views, visit the interpretive center, take a boat tour to see the cliffs from the sea, and explore nearby Doolin village.

Where to Eat: Enjoy seafood at Vaughan’s Anchor Inn in Liscannor, try local fare at McGann’s Pub in Doolin, and sample homemade treats at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre.

Where to Stay: Consider nearby accommodations like Hotel Doolin or Sheedy’s Country House Hotel in Lisdoonvarna.

Kilkenny

Best Time to Visit: Spring (March to May) or fall (September to November)

Transportation Options: Regular train and bus services from Dublin and other major cities.

It consists of a lot of medieval architecture, including Kilkenny Castle and St. Canice’s Cathedral. Fun Fact: Kilkenny is known as the “Marble City” due to the black polished limestone (“Kilkenny marble”) quarried there.

Things to Do: Explore Kilkenny Castle, wander through the Medieval Mile, visit St. Canice’s Cathedral, and tour the Smithwick’s Experience.

Where to Eat: Dine at Michelin-starred Campagne, enjoy pub grub at Kyteler’s Inn, and try local specialties at Zuni Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Consider castle hotels like Mount Juliet Estate or boutique options like Butler House.

Dingle Peninsula

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to August) for best weather, or shoulder season (April-May, September-October) for fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Bus services available; car rental recommended for exploring.

It is a rugged coastline, sandy beaches, and archaeological sites; strong Irish language tradition. Fun Fact: The Dingle Peninsula is the westernmost point of Ireland and Europe.

Things to Do: Drive the scenic Slea Head Drive, take a boat trip to see Fungie the Dolphin, explore ancient ruins and beehive huts, and enjoy traditional music in Dingle town.

Where to Eat: Sample seafood at Out of the Blue, enjoy farm-to-table cuisine at The Global Village, and try ice cream at Murphy’s.

Where to Stay: Consider seaside accommodations like Pax Guest House or centrally located options like Dingle Benners Hotel.

Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (April to May) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Bus tours from Belfast; car rental for independent travel.

It is a unique hexagonal basalt columns formed by volcanic activity. Fun Fact: According to legend, the causeway was built by the giant Finn MacCool to fight a Scottish giant.

Things to Do: Explore the unique hexagonal basalt columns, visit the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre, hike along the coastal trails, and take in the views from the Causeway Coastal Route.

Where to Eat: Enjoy seafood at The Nook, dine with a view at The Bushmills Inn Restaurant, and try local produce at Tartine Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Consider nearby options like The Bushmills Inn or Bayview Hotel Portballintrae.

Cork

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to August) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Train and bus connections from Dublin and other cities; local bus network.

It is Ireland’s second-largest city, known for its food scene and the English Market. Fun Fact: Cork Harbour is the second-largest natural harbor in the world after Sydney, Australia.

Things to Do: Go see the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle, explore the English Market, visit the Cork City Gaol, and take a trip to nearby Cobh.

Where to Eat: Sample local produce at the English Market, dine at the vegetarian paradise Café Paradiso, and enjoy fine dining at Greene’s Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Consider riverside hotels like The River Lee or boutique options like The Imperial Hotel.

Connemara

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to August) for best weather, or shoulder season (April-May, September-October) for fewer crowds

Transportation Options: Bus tours available; car rental recommended for exploring the region.

It is a beautiful place with mountains, lakes, and a National Park. Fun Fact: Connemara ponies, a native Irish breed, are well-adapted to the region’s harsh landscape.

Things to Do: Explore Connemara National Park, visit Kylemore Abbey, drive the Sky Road for stunning views, and take a boat trip on Killary Fjord.

Where to Eat: Enjoy seafood at Mitchell’s Restaurant in Clifden, dine with a view at Renvyle House Hotel, and try local specialties at Misunderstood Heron food truck.

Where to Stay: Consider castle hotels like Ballynahinch Castle or coastal retreats like Renvyle House Hotel.

Glendalough

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (April to May) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Bus tours from Dublin; limited public transport, so car rental is often preferred.

This is an ancient monastic site with well-preserved round tower; scenic lakes and walking trails. Fun Fact: The name Glendalough means “Valley of Two Lakes” in Irish.

Things to Do: Explore the ancient monastic site, hike in the Wicklow Mountains National Park, visit the interpretive center, and enjoy the scenic lakes.

Where to Eat: Dine at The Wicklow Heather Restaurant, enjoy pub fare at Lynhams of Laragh, and try local produce at The Glendalough Hotel Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Consider nearby accommodations like Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa or charming B&Bs like Tudor Lodge.