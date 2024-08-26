Thinking about the best places to visit in France? You’re not alone! France is one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, and for good reason. From the bustling streets of Paris to the sunny beaches of Nice, France has something for everyone.

But with so many amazing places to see, it can be hard to know where to start. Should you stick to the famous spots everyone talks about, or try to find some hidden gems? Don’t worry – we’re here to help! In this guide, we’ll take you through the 10 best places to visit in France. We’ve covered all the basics: when to go, how to get around, what to see and do, where to eat, and where to stay. Whether you’re dreaming of seeing the Eiffel Tower, tasting wine in Bordeaux, or hiking in the Alps, we’ve got you covered. We’ve included famous cities like Paris and Lyon, but also some lesser-known spots that are just as amazing. Each place has its own special charm, history, and experiences to offer.

So, grab a cup of coffee (or a glass of French wine!), and let’s explore the best of France together. By the time you finish reading, you’ll be ready to plan your own French adventure. Let’s get started!

Paris

Norbu Gyachung/Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: Spring (April to mid-June) or Fall (September to November) for mild weather and fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Arrive at Charles de Gaulle Airport and take the RER B train to the city center. Within Paris, use the extensive metro system or explore on foot. Paris, the City of Light, is a timeless destination that captivates visitors with its blend of history, culture, and romance. The city’s iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and charming neighborhoods offer an unparalleled urban experience. The Eiffel Tower was originally intended to be a temporary structure for the 1889 World’s Fair. Paris has more than 170 museums. Things to Do: Visit the Eiffel Tower, explore the Louvre Museum, stroll along the Champs-Élysées, and take a Seine River cruise. Where to Eat: Indulge in French cuisine at L’Ami Louis or experience modern gastronomy at Septime. Don’t miss the pastries at Angelina. Where to Stay: Luxury hotels like The Ritz Paris or boutique accommodations such as Relais Christine in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Nice

Best Time to Visit: May to June or September to October for pleasant weather and fewer tourists. Transportation Options: Fly into Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and take the Airport Express bus or tram to the city center. Nice is walkable, but trams and buses are available for longer distances. Nice, the jewel of the French Riviera, offers a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, artistic heritage, and beautiful beaches. Its stunning Promenade des Anglais, vibrant old town, and azure waters make it a must-visit destination. Nice has the second largest hotel capacity in France after Paris. The city’s famous blue chairs on the Promenade des Anglais are considered a symbol of Nice. Things to Do: Relax on the Promenade des Anglais, explore the colorful Old Town (Vieux Nice), visit the Matisse Museum. Where to Eat: Try Niçoise specialties at La Merenda or enjoy seafood at Le Chantecler. Where to Stay: Luxury options like Hotel Negresco or more budget-friendly choices such as Hotel Ozz by Happyculture.

Bordeaux

Best Time to Visit: May to October for warm weather and wine harvest season. Transportation Options: Fly into Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport and take the shuttle bus to the city center. Bordeaux has an efficient tram system for getting around. Bordeaux, the wine capital of the world, offers a perfect blend of history, culture, and gastronomy. Its beautifully preserved 18th-century architecture, world-class wineries, and vibrant food scene make it a paradise for epicureans. Bordeaux has the highest number of preserved historical buildings in France after Paris. The city is home to the largest reflecting pool in the world, the Miroir d’Eau. Things to Do: Visit La Cité du Vin wine museum, explore Place de la Bourse, take a wine tour in the surrounding vineyards. Where to Eat: Enjoy fine dining at Le Chapon Fin or try local specialties at La Tupina. Where to Stay: Luxury accommodations like InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hotel or boutique options such as Yndo Hotel.

Lyon

Best Time to Visit: May to September for warm weather and outdoor activities. Transportation Options: Fly into Lyon–Saint-Exupéry Airport and take the Rhônexpress tram to the city center. Lyon has an extensive public transport system including metro, trams, and buses. Lyon, often called the gastronomic capital of France, is a city where history, culture, and cuisine blend seamlessly. Its UNESCO-listed old town, Roman ruins, and renowned culinary scene offer a unique French experience. Lyon is the birthplace of cinema, thanks to the Lumière brothers. The city has over 4,000 restaurants, the highest concentration in France. Things to Do: Explore Vieux Lyon (Old Town), visit the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière, enjoy the Musée des Confluences. Where to Eat: Dine at traditional bouchons like Daniel et Denise or experience Michelin-starred cuisine at Paul Bocuse. Where to Stay: Upscale hotels like Villa Maïa or charming boutique options such as Cour des Loges.

Strasbourg

Best Time to Visit: Late November to December for the famous Christmas markets, or May to September for pleasant weather. Transportation Options: Arrive at Strasbourg Airport and take the train to the city center. The compact city center is best explored on foot or by bicycle. Strasbourg, the capital of Alsace, is a captivating blend of French and German influences. Its stunning Gothic cathedral, picturesque Petite France district, and unique Alsatian culture make it a charming destination. Strasbourg is home to the European Parliament. The city’s Christmas market, Christkindelsmärik, is one of the oldest in Europe. Things to Do: Visit Strasbourg Cathedral, explore Petite France, take a boat tour on the canals. Where to Eat: Try Alsatian specialties at Au Crocodile or enjoy modern cuisine at 1741. Where to Stay: Luxury options like Sofitel Strasbourg Grande Île or boutique hotels like Hôtel Cour du Corbeau Strasbourg – MGallery.

Marseille

Best Time to Visit: April to June or September to November for pleasant weather and fewer crowds. Best Means of Transportation: Fly into Marseille Provence Airport and take the shuttle bus to Saint-Charles station. Use the metro or tram system to get around the city. Marseille, France’s oldest city and second-largest port, offers a vibrant mix of Mediterranean culture, historic sites, and a beautiful coastline. Its bustling Vieux-Port, multicultural neighborhoods, and nearby Calanques National Park provide diverse experiences. Marseille is home to France’s largest commercial port. The city was founded by Greek sailors around 600 BC, making it one of the oldest in Western Europe. Things to Do: Explore the Vieux-Port, visit Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica, hike in the Calanques. What and Where to Eat: Try bouillabaisse at Chez Michel or enjoy modern cuisine at La Table de L’Olivier. Where to Stay: Upscale options like InterContinental Marseille – Hotel Dieu or boutique hotels like C2 Hôtel.

Annecy

Best Time to Visit: June to September for warm weather and outdoor activities. Transportation Options: Fly into Geneva Airport and take a shuttle bus to Annecy. The town is small enough to explore on foot or by bicycle. Annecy, often called the “Venice of the Alps,” is a picturesque town known for its crystal-clear lake, charming old town, and stunning mountain backdrop. Its fairytale-like setting and outdoor activities make it a perfect destination for nature lovers and romantics. Annecy Lake is known as Europe’s cleanest lake. The town hosts one of the world’s largest animation film festivals. Things to Do: Explore the Old Town, take a boat trip on Lake Annecy, cycle around the lake. Where to Eat: Enjoy local cuisine at L’Étage or fine dining at La Ciboulette. Where to Stay: Lakeside hotels like L’Impérial Palace or charming options in the old town like Hôtel du Palais de l’Isle.

Mont Saint-Michel

Best Time to Visit: May to October for the best weather, but visit during high tide for the most dramatic views. Transportation Options: Take a train to Pontorson from Paris and then a shuttle bus to Mont Saint-Michel. The island is explored on foot. Mont Saint-Michel is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of France’s most recognizable landmarks. This medieval abbey perched on a rocky island offers a unique blend of natural beauty, architectural marvel, and spiritual history. The island is connected to the mainland by a bridge that gets submerged during high tide. Mont Saint-Michel has been a strategic fortification since ancient times and a center of pilgrimage for centuries. Things to Do: Explore the abbey, walk the ramparts, witness the changing tides. Where to Eat: Try the famous omelets at La Mère Poulard or enjoy seafood at Le Relais du Roy. Where to Stay: Stay on the island at places like Auberge Saint-Pierre or in nearby mainland hotels.

Provence

Best Time to Visit: June to August for lavender fields in bloom, or May and September for milder weather. Transportation Options: Fly into Marseille Provence Airport and rent a car to explore the region. Public transportation is limited in rural areas. Provence, with its rolling lavender fields, charming hilltop villages, and Roman ruins, offers a quintessential French countryside experience. Its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and excellent cuisine make it a favorite among travelers. Provence inspired many famous artists, including Van Gogh and Cézanne. The region produces about 50% of France’s fruit and vegetables. Things to Do: Visit the lavender fields, explore villages like Gordes and Roussillon, see Roman ruins in Arles. What and Where to Eat: Enjoy Provençal cuisine at L’Oustalet in Gigondas or La Vieille Fontaine in Avignon. Where to Stay: Luxury options like La Bastide de Gordes or charming B&Bs like Le Mas des Romarins.

French Alps, Chamonix