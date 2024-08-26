Looking for best places to visit in Europe? We’ve all been there – scrolling through social media, sighing at picture-perfect snapshots of friends posing in front of the Eiffel Tower or sipping espresso in a old-fashioned Italian piazza. The travel bug bites hard, and suddenly you find yourself lost in daydreams of cobblestone streets, ancient castles, and mouthwatering cuisines. Whether you’re a seasoned globetrotter or a first-time traveler, Europe’s charm is undeniable and irresistible. But with so many incredible destinations, how do you choose where to go? Should you follow the crowds to the iconic cities or venture off the beaten path? Will your budget stretch to those luxurious hotels you’ve been eyeing, or is it time to embrace the backpacker lifestyle? Take a deep breath and relax. We’ve got you covered. In this post, we’re breaking down 10 of Europe’s most captivating destinations. From the romantic canals of Venice to the rugged landscapes of Iceland, we’ll guide you through when to visit, how to get around, where to stay, and what to experience in each location. So grab a cup of coffee (or a glass of wine – we won’t judge), and let’s embark on a virtual tour of Europe’s finest. Who knows? By the end of this post, you might just find yourself booking that ticket you’ve been dreaming about!

Paris, France

Best Time to Visit: Spring (April to mid-June) or Fall (September to November) for mild weather and fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Arrive at Charles de Gaulle Airport and take the RER B train to the city center. Within Paris, use the extensive metro system or explore on foot. Paris, the City of Light, is a timeless destination that captivates visitors with its blend of history, culture, and romance. The city’s iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and charming neighborhoods offer an unparalleled urban experience. The Eiffel Tower was originally intended to be a temporary structure for the 1889 World’s Fair. Paris has more than 470 parks and gardens, covering over 3,000 hectares of the city. Things to Do: Visit the Eiffel Tower, explore the Louvre Museum, stroll along the Seine River, and admire the Gothic architecture of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Where to Eat: Indulge in classic French cuisine at L’Ami Louis or experience modern gastronomy at Septime. Don’t miss out on fresh croissants from local bakeries like Du Pain et des Idées. Where to Stay: Luxury hotels like the Ritz Paris or boutique accommodations such as Hotel Monge in the Latin Quarter.

Santorini, Greece

Photo credit: Michal Krakowiak

Best Time to Visit: Late April to early June or September to early October for pleasant weather and fewer tourists. Transportation Options: Fly into Santorini (Thira) National Airport or arrive by ferry from other Greek islands. On the island, use local buses, rent a car, or hire a taxi. Santorini is a breathtaking island in the Aegean Sea, famous for its stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings with blue domes, and dramatic caldera views. The island’s unique landscape, formed by a massive volcanic eruption, creates a truly magical atmosphere. Santorini is actually a group of islands, with the main island, Thira, shaped like a crescent moon. The island is home to unique vineyards where grapes are grown in a basket-like formation close to the ground to protect them from strong winds. Things to Do: Watch the sunset in Oia, visit ancient ruins at Akrotiri, take a wine tour, and relax on the unique black sand beaches. Where to Eat: Enjoy fresh seafood at Dimitris Ammoudi Taverna in Ammoudi Bay or savor modern Greek cuisine at Selene in Pyrgos. Where to Stay: Luxury cave hotels like Mystique in Oia or cliff-side accommodations such as Astra Suites in Imerovigli.

Prague, Czech Republic

Photo credit: Alexander Spatari

Best Time to Visit: March to May or September to November for mild weather and fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Arrive at Václav Havel Airport Prague and take the Airport Express bus or a taxi to the city center. Within Prague, use the efficient tram and metro system or explore the compact old town on foot. Prague, often called the “City of a Hundred Spires,” is a magical destination that transports visitors back in time with its well-preserved medieval architecture and rich history. The city’s stunning skyline, cobblestone streets, and fairytale-like atmosphere make it a must-visit European destination. Prague Castle is the largest ancient castle complex in the world, covering an area of almost 70,000 square meters. The city is home to the world’s oldest still-operating astronomical clock, installed in 1410. Things to Do: Explore Prague Castle, walk across Charles Bridge, visit the Old Town Square and its famous Astronomical Clock, and enjoy the vibrant cultural scene. Where to Eat: Try traditional Czech cuisine at Lokál Dlouhááá or experience fine dining with a view at La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise. Where to Stay: Luxury accommodations like the Four Seasons Hotel Prague or boutique hotels such as The Emblem Hotel in the Old Town.

Rome, Italy

Photo Credit: Chris Czermak/ Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: April to June or September to October for pleasant weather and fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Arrive at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport and take the Leonardo Express train to Roma Termini station. Within Rome, use the metro, buses, or explore on foot. Rome, the Eternal City, is a living museum where ancient history and modern life intertwine. With its iconic landmarks, world-class art, and vibrant culture, Rome offers an unparalleled journey through time. The Pantheon in Rome has the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. There are more than 2,000 fountains in Rome, more than any other city in the world. Things to Do: Visit the Colosseum, explore the Vatican Museums, toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain, and wander through the charming streets of Trastevere. Where to Eat: Enjoy authentic Roman pasta at Roscioli or experience fine dining at La Pergola, Rome’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant. Where to Stay: luxury hotels like Hotel de Russie or boutique accommodations such as The Inn at the Roman Forum.

Barcelona, Spain

Enes / Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: May to June or September to October for warm weather and fewer tourists. Transportation Options: Fly into Barcelona–El Prat Airport and take the Aerobus or metro to the city center. Within Barcelona, use the extensive metro system or explore on foot. Barcelona is a vibrant coastal city known for its unique architecture, rich culture, and lively atmosphere. The city’s stunning Gaudí landmarks, beautiful beaches, and world-class cuisine make it a top European destination. Barcelona is home to 9 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 7 of which were designed by Antoni Gaudí. The city has over 20 Michelin-starred restaurants. Things to Do: Marvel at Sagrada Família, stroll down Las Ramblas, explore Park Güell, and relax on Barceloneta Beach. Where to Eat: Experience innovative tapas at Tickets or enjoy traditional Catalan cuisine at Els Quatre Gats. Where to Stay: Luxury accommodations like the Mandarin Oriental Barcelona or boutique hotels such as the Mercer Hotel Barcelona.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo credit: Ethan Hu

Best Time to Visit: April to May (tulip season) or September to November for mild weather and fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Arrive at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and take the train to Amsterdam Centraal. Within the city, use bicycles, trams, or explore on foot. Amsterdam is a picturesque city known for its historic canals, world-class museums, and laid-back atmosphere. The city’s charming architecture, vibrant art scene, and bike-friendly culture create a unique and enjoyable experience. Amsterdam has more bicycles than residents, with over 880,000 bikes in the city. The city has more than 1,500 bridges crossing its numerous canals. Things to Do: Visit the Anne Frank House, explore the Van Gogh Museum, take a canal tour, and wander through the lovely Jordaan neighborhood. Where to Eat: Try Dutch pancakes at The Pancake Bakery or experience fine dining at Rijks, located in the Rijksmuseum. Where to Stay: Luxury canal-side hotels like The Dylan or unique accommodations such as the Lloyd Hotel & Cultural Embassy.

Vienna, Austria

Best Time to Visit: April to May or September to October for mild weather and cultural events. Transportation Options: Fly into Vienna International Airport and take the City Airport Train (CAT) to the city center. Within Vienna, use the efficient public transportation system or explore on foot. Vienna, the City of Music, is a grand capital known for its imperial palaces, classical music heritage, and coffee house culture. The city’s elegant architecture, world-class museums, and rich cultural offerings create a sophisticated and captivating atmosphere. Vienna is home to the world’s oldest zoo, Tiergarten Schönbrunn, founded in 1752. The city has been ranked as the world’s most livable city multiple times by various surveys. Things to Do: Visit Schönbrunn Palace, attend a concert at the Vienna State Opera, explore the Kunsthistorisches Museum, and relax in the Naschmarkt. Where to Eat: Enjoy Wiener Schnitzel at Figlmüller or indulge in fine dining at Steirereck im Stadtpark. Where to Stay: Luxury hotels like Hotel Sacher Wien or boutique accommodations such as Hotel Topazz.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Photo Credit: Connor Mollison

Best Time to Visit: June to August for warmer weather and festivals, or September to November for fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Fly into Edinburgh Airport and take the tram or Airlink bus to the city center. Within Edinburgh, use buses or explore on foot. Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, is a city of two halves: the medieval Old Town and the elegant Georgian New Town. With its stunning castle, rich history, and vibrant cultural scene, Edinburgh offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Edinburgh’s Royal Mile is actually one mile and 107 yards long. The city has more listed buildings than anywhere else in the world. Things to Do: Explore Edinburgh Castle, hike up Arthur’s Seat, visit the Royal Yacht Britannia, and experience the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Where to Eat: Try haggis at The Kitchin or enjoy fine Scottish cuisine at Restaurant Martin Wishart. Where to Stay: Luxury hotels like The Balmoral or boutique accommodations such as The Witchery by the Castle.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

mbbirdy

Best Time to Visit: May to June or September to October for warm weather and fewer crowds. Transportation Options: Fly into Dubrovnik Airport and take a shuttle bus to the Old Town. Within Dubrovnik, explore on foot or use local buses. Dubrovnik, known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” is a stunning coastal city famous for its well-preserved medieval walls and limestone streets. The city’s dramatic seaside setting, rich history, and recent fame as a filming location for “Game of Thrones” make it a must-visit destination. Dubrovnik’s Old Town became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979. The city’s walls have never been breached in their history of over 1,000 years. Things to Do: Walk the city walls, take a cable car to Mount Srđ, explore the Old Town, and relax on Banje Beach. Where to Eat: Enjoy fresh seafood at Proto or dine with a view at Nautika. Where to Stay: luxury hotels like Hotel Excelsior or boutique accommodations such as Villa Dubrovnik.

Reykjavik, Iceland