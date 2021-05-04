Photo Credit: monnivhoir aymar kouamÃ
The Best Places To Partake In Cinco de Mayo Shenanigans
Here’s a fun fact that most don’t realize, Cinco de Mayo is not a celebration of Mexico‘s independence. The holiday is actually the celebration of the date the Mexican army won a victory over France, during the Battle of Puebla.
In Mexico, the holiday is actually not as popular as it is in the States, as America has adapted the holiday as a way to celebrate our appreciation and love for Mexican culture and cuisine. From the endless cervezas and tequila shots, to filling our bellies with all the guac our hearts desire.
If you enjoy celebrating the annual holiday, here are our recommendations for the best places to partake in Cinco de Mayo festivities.
Hecho en LA: Taco Madness at LA Plaza
Hecho en LA: Taco Madness at LA Plaza is the place to be to truly celebrate Cinco de Mayo in LA. Food trucks and local Mexican restaurants display their signature dishes and cocktails for this outdoor festival. Due to Covid-19, things are happening a little differently this year as the Cinco de Mayo festival will only be available for pick-up. Mariscos Jalisco, Guerrilla Tacos, and Tacos De Canasta El Abuelo are all participants this year.
TORO TORO
What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with a tequila tasting? Toro Toro in Miami, will be hosting a four-course tequila tasting and food pairing powered by Casamigos, priced at $50 per person.
COYO TACO
A little gem in the Wynwood neighborhood, Coyo Taco is continuing their annual Cinco de Mayo celebration for the 5th year in a row. If the tacos and music aren’t enough to get your excited, the $5 margaritas definitely will.
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano is known for being an “upscale” option for Mexican cuisine in New York City. This Cinco de Mayo, they are preparing a 3- course meal honoring their favorite Mexican dishes and their margarita pitchers. The special will be available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Mexicue
There’s no other place in D.C to celebrate Cinco de Mayo like Mexicue. Mixing bold Mexican flavors with traditional Mexican dishes, Mexicue cranks out what many may call the best tacos in the city. It’s crafted cocktails, outdoor seating, and music selection also play a part in setting the vibes for the celebration.
