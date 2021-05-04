Here’s a fun fact that most don’t realize, Cinco de Mayo is not a celebration of Mexico‘s independence. The holiday is actually the celebration of the date the Mexican army won a victory over France, during the Battle of Puebla.

In Mexico, the holiday is actually not as popular as it is in the States, as America has adapted the holiday as a way to celebrate our appreciation and love for Mexican culture and cuisine. From the endless cervezas and tequila shots, to filling our bellies with all the guac our hearts desire.

If you enjoy celebrating the annual holiday, here are our recommendations for the best places to partake in Cinco de Mayo festivities.

