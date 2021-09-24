Looking for the Best Fall Foliage in New York? These 5 Places Will Blow Your Mind

Despite the common belief that the Big Apple is filled with harsh terrain, the annual tradition of seeing the best fall foliage in New York is a must for both tourists and residents. In fact, New York is known for having one of the most vivid autumns in the country — and, arguably, the world — because of its lush, colorful foliage.

The official I Love New York tourism website, in fact, makes it a point to offer the changing colors of the season as a prime tourism point for curious travelers. “You can feel it in the air—the profound seasonal change—when the wind chills and the landscape is painted with red and orange foliage,” they say. “Embark on a scenic drive to experience autumn’s vibrant colors first hand. Threaded with scenic vistas and nature hikes, taking a road trip or a spontaneous weekend getaway reveals a natural, stirring beauty that inspires every traveler. Get in the fall spirit with a visit to one of New York’s great craft cideries, or get ready to experience Halloween thrills (including all the fun in Sleepy Hollow), the autumn air is filled with adventure.”

The annual NY Fall Foliage report is usually a handy guide to finding the best fall foliage in New York. But, in our experience, here are the top 5 places to see the pretty colors every year.