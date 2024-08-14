Four Black-led restaurants were on Yelp’s 2024 list of “Best New Restaurants in the South.”

Yelp community managers compiled the roundup of culinary establishments based on research of the newly opened eateries that reviewers love. The restaurants had to have been listed on Yelp between January 31, 2023, and May 1, 2024. The eateries were ranked with “a number of factors,” including the total volume of reviews and visitors’ ratings.

The Black-led eateries that made the cut were Brandon’s Bistro in Pembroke Pines, Florida; Enso in Louisville, Kentucky; DONS Southern Social in Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Southern National in Atlanta, Georgia. Overall, the list highlighted how the South celebrates the roots of the region’s classic cuisine while vibrantly playing with and updating its flavors.

Below, read more about the Black-led restaurants on Yelp’s “Best New Restaurants In The South” list.

Brandon’s Bistro

This spot is the only Black-led eatery in the list’s Top 10. It’s the brainchild of its majority owner, former NBA player Brandon Knight, and executive chef, Gerald Harvey. The intimate establishment boasts a 4.4 overall Yelp score. It’s particularly beloved for its all-day brunch menu, which includes lamb chops, oxtails, and fried chicken and waffles.

“Catfish is our most popular dish by a mile,” General Manager Gabe Holmes told Yelp before adding, “Every meal draws a crowd.”

Enso

This Louisville restaurant is celebrated for its unique offerings to the palate and eyes. The imaginative culinary experience is spearheaded by chef Lawrence Weeks’ Creole-Cajun upbringing and passion for Japanese cooking techniques. The menu includes creole pork ramen, curried crawfish pistolettes, and sorghum ginger salad. The restaurant has a 4.3 rating — and several Yelpers suggested the octopus hushpuppies.

DONS Southern Social

Yelpers love the culinary creativity of this password-restricted speakeasy and its frequently changing menu. Since it’s on the hush-hush, the restaurant’s website notes reservations are highly suggested before pulling up at its bookshelf entrance.

Led by chef and owner Joshua Garland, DONS Southern Social has a 4.2 average Yelp review. Several Yelpers wrote about their sublime experiences and plans to return.

Southern National

Located in Atltanta’s Summerhill neighborhood, Southern National is the product of James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Duane Nutter and restaurateur Reginald Washington. The culinary establishment offers Southern fine dining with elevated meals that are still hearty and rich with down-home goodness.

Its overall 4.4 Yelp rating is the compilation of reviewers raving about the food, portion sizes, bartenders, atmosphere, and overall service.