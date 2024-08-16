Where was “A Family Affair” filmed? Netflix’s “A Family Affair” transforms Atlanta into a star-studded backdrop for romance and humor by bringing Hollywood glitz to the heart of the South. Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are the stars of this much-awaited movie.



The film was directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon. Chris Cole is a conceited Hollywood star, and Zara, a young woman, is his personal assistant. An unexpected plot twist occurs when Zara learns about Chris’s covert romantic engagement with her mother, who has passed away. Fans should expect an enjoyable watch as this original concept sets the setting for a blend of comedy, romance, and family relationships.



A Family Affair is a Californian drama shot in and around Atlanta, Georgia, USA, between August and October of 2022. Los Angeles served as a stage for much of the filming. Atlanta, sometimes referred to as the “Hollywood of the South,” provided an abundance of filming locations and friendly production environment. The dynamic urban landscapes and diverse settings of the city provided an excellent backdrop for several film sequences, brilliantly portraying both the glitzy world of Hollywood and the disparate personal lives of the protagonists. Moreover, Atlanta was a favorable option for the production team due to its growing recognition as a center for filmmaking.



Fans can enter the world of “A Family Affair” and experience the unique blend of Southern charm and Hollywood glitz that characterizes this romantic comedy by going to these filming locations. We’ll highlight the primary filming locations in this guide, along with information on what visitors can see and do at each site and helpful travel advice.



Los Angeles

Courtesy of Getty Images



Best Time to Visit: Spring (March to May) or Fall (September to November) for mild weather and fewer tourists.

Transportation Options: Rental car, ride-sharing services, or public transportation (Metro bus lines).

Key Scenes: Brooke Harwood’s (Nicole Kidman) stunning Pacific Palisades oceanfront home and the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles served as the location for filming the outside of the romantic diner scene​​.



The film featured the sights of the Pacific Palisades, an affluent residential neighborhood in western Los Angeles. It’s easily accessible by car from other parts of LA. This location serves as a key setting for family interactions and pivotal plot moments. The area offers breathtaking ocean views, luxurious homes, and proximity to beautiful beaches. While the specific house may not be accessible, the neighborhood provides a glimpse into the upscale LA lifestyle depicted in the film. The house used in the film is a renovated 1930s Spanish estate with an estimated market value of nearly $20 million. It’s a popular filming location for various productions. Visit Will Rogers State Beach nearby for a similar view to what you see in the film. Early mornings or late afternoons offer the best lighting for photos.



Things to Do: Hike in Topanga State Park, Visit the Getty Villa, and Explore the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine.

Where to Eat: Gladstone’s for seafood with ocean views, Mastro’s Ocean Club for upscale dining, and Café Vida for casual California cuisine.

Where to Stay: Hotel Casa del Mar in nearby Santa Monica, Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, and The Huntley Hotel for ocean views.



Atlanta, Georgia

Photo Credit: Ponce City Market Facebook



Best Time to Visit: Spring (March to May) or Fall (September to November) for comfortable weather and beautiful scenery.

Transportation Options: MARTA public transit system, rental cars, or ride-sharing services.

Key Scenes: The break-up scene at the By George restaurant in the Candler Hotel, and the Christmas gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms.



Various locations around Atlanta, including the Candler Hotel and The Biltmore Ballrooms. These locations are generally easy to access in the downtown area. Atlanta offers a mix of Southern charm and modern city life. These historic buildings provide a glimpse into the city’s architectural heritage and the film’s aesthetic. The Biltmore Hotel, where the ballroom scenes were filmed, has been a prestigious Atlanta venue for nearly a century, opening in 1924. Consider taking a guided tour of Atlanta’s historic hotels to learn more about their architecture and history beyond what’s shown in the film.



Things to Do: Visit the Georgia Aquarium, explore the World of Coca-Cola, tour the CNN Studio, walk through Centennial Olympic Park, and visit the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site

Where to Eat: Mary Mac’s Tea Room for authentic Southern cuisine, The Varsity for classic American fast food, Gunshow for an innovative dining experience, Busy Bee Cafe for soul food, and Bacchanalia for upscale dining.

Where to Stay: The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta for luxury accommodations, Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown for a boutique experience, and The Georgian Terrace for historic charm.