Bear puns are a grizzly good time for anyone who loves a bit of playful wordplay. They’re cute, witty, and sometimes a little overbearing, but always guaranteed to make you chuckle. The bear puns featured in this article are perfectly put together to share a laugh with friends, or help you get through an unbearable day. We come bearing puns, do try them!

Bear-y Funny

These classic bear puns are tried and true, they never fail to imppress.

Why don’t bears wear shoes? Because they prefer bear feet!

What do you call a bear that got caught in the rain? A drizzly bear.

Why did the bear sit down to eat? Because it was time to “paws” and refresh.

What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear!

Why was the bear a great comedian? It always delivered bear-y funny punchlines.

Wordplay

These puns are clever twists on words that will make you appreciate just how “bear-y” our words can be.

What’s a bear’s favorite exercise? Strolling down memory “lane.”

Why are polar bears so popular? They’re totally cool!

How do bears keep their dens tidy? They do the bear minimum.

What do you get when you cross a bear with a skunk? Winnie the P.U.

What’s a bear’s favorite snack? Anything with honey, they just can’t bear to be without it.

Un-bear-able

These puns are as adorable as a cuddly teddy bear, perfect for spreading a little joy and warmth.

What do you call a bear who loves hugs? A bear hugger!

How do bears stay in shape? They lift the bear bells.

What do bears say when they leave? “I’ll be back soon—bear with me!”

Why do bears make great chefs? They always have the right “ingredients.”

How does a bear catch fish? With its bear hands!

Very Paw-ny

If you love puns that are a little more sophisticated, you will appreciate these bear-y witty ones.

Why was the bear so good at math? It could solve anything with bear logic.

What do bears do when they get bored? They go on a bear-y big adventure!

What’s a bear’s favorite dessert? Bear-y pie, of course!

How do bears stay connected in the wild? They use bear-tooth technology.

Why did the bear start a band? It wanted to make some bear-y good music.

Grin and Bear It

When life gets tough, sometimes all you need is a good pun to make things bearable. These puns are perfect for those moments when you need a little lift.

What did the bear say when it got a great deal? “I can’t bear to pass this up!”

Why do bears love camping? Because they get to sleep in bear-niture.

What’s a bear’s favorite type of movie? Anything that has a bear-y happy ending.

How do bears stay warm in the winter? They wear their favorite fur-niture.

What do bears read in the forest? Their bear-ly believable fairy tales.