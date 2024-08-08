While some areas are more prevalent with pickpocketing than others, smart travelers err on the side of caution regardless.

Pickpocketing has become more advanced than ever, as thieves can steal more than just your physical money and valuables. These days, even passing by a pickpocket can make you vulnerable to them digitally hacking your personal and financial information.

Using anti-theft items is imperative for staying protected. Look for products with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) blocking to help ensure your phone, credit cards, and other chip-enabled items aren’t compromised.

Scroll through the roundup below for items that’ll keep your most important items safe while on the go.

Best Anti-Theft Items For Staying Safe Against Pickpockets

This pack of six comes with three black and three silver-toned zipper locks. These small but useful items make getting into your zipped bag impossible — or difficult enough that you’ll catch an assailant red-handed if your bag is on you. The trick with these locks is to have your bag’s two zippers right next to each other. Then, attach the opposing sides of the lock to each zipper. That way, when someone tries to unzip your bag it won’t open.

This traveler’s item provides the storage needed for your essentials during daily activities while also providing safety from unauthorized RFID readers. This fanny pack has two zippered pockets and a larger compartment in the back. Its sleekness means you can wear it over your clothes or conceal it underneath your shirt. This item comes in 21 colors and is waterproof. The band is an adjustable elastic belt. Buyers love it for its quality and versatility.

This wallet gives you more than enough room for your debit, credit, cash, and identification essentials while on the go. One buyer — who gave it a 10 out of 10 score — shared a photo of three receipts, seven cards, and six cash bills they fit in the deceivingly compact wallet. In addition to the RFID blocking design, this product has a D-shackle, so you can attach it to a lanyard, keyring, or wrist strap. There are 32 colors to choose from.

If you’re looking for an anti-theft purse that a thief can’t slash through or quickly cut the strap of, this is a great option. This shoulder bag and its strap are made of “slash-resistant” materials. The inside includes several RFID blocking compartments. The strap is adjustable and the purse is dirt and waterproof. There are front and back pockets for frequently used items. The purse comes in 13 solid colors and prints.

This simple and effective solution can reduce the chance of someone running off with your mobile device.

Having a phone strap on your wrist while using your device in public can lower the chance of someone snatching it from you when pickpockets might be on the prowl, such as in busy and high-traffic hotspots. This Amazon find has various strap options depending on your personal style. The metal chain options are nice because they’re extra versatile when pairing them with your outfits. Another perk of having a wrist strap attached to your phone is that it prevents your device from falling to the ground should it slip from your hands.