Stargazers and astronomy fans are in for a treat this August as a rare super blue moon graces the night sky. A supermoon blue moon is a combination of two different lunar events. This happens when the moon’s elliptical path brings it very close to Earth. It looks bigger and brighter than usual. Contrary to its name, a Blue Moon doesn’t appear blue. Instead, it refers to the third full moon in a season with four full moons, which is relatively rare.

When To See The Super Blue Moon

The super blue moon will reach its peak on Monday, August 19 2024, at 2:26 p.m. EDT. However, the moon will appear full for three days, from Sunday through Wednesday, giving sky-watchers multiple opportunities to catch this rare sight. Fortunately, observing this celestial spectacle doesn’t require any special equipment. The super blue moon will be visible to the naked eye, appearing noticeably brighter and larger than a typical full moon. For the best viewing experience:

Find a clear, unobstructed view of the sky.

Check local moonrise times for your area. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes across the U.S.

Look to the east as the moon rises for the most dramatic effect.

If possible, move away from city lights for a clearer view.

While no special equipment is necessary, binoculars or a small telescope can enhance the view. This equipment will allow you to see more details on the lunar surface.

Rarity And Significance

Super blue moons are relatively rare occurrences. The last one happened in August 2023; the next ones are expected in January and March 2037. According to Axios, approximately one-quarter of all full moons are supermoons, but only about 3% of full moons are blue moons. While enjoying the super blue moon, keep an eye out for other celestial bodies. Jupiter and Mars will likely be visible and relatively close to each other in the night sky during this time.