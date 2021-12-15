Atlanta Is Said To Be The Most Promising Destination Of 2022

Hot ‘Lanta, the Peach city or simply Atlanta, has a certain attractiveness that is widely recognized by domestic and international visitors. Now, the city is being recognized by National Geographic Travel and Lonely Planet as the most promising destination of 2022.

These recognitions prove what we’ve been saying for years about the city.

“Charismatic and lush, Atlanta is a feverish, easy-on-the-eyes cavalcade of culture, cuisine and Southern hospitality,” said the brands.

Lonely Planet said Atlanta came in at number 4 on in its ‘Top 10 Cities’ list, just behind Auckland, New Zealand, Taipei, Taiwan, and Freiburg, Germany.

The high ranking was based on Atlanta’s exuberant green spaces, its many walking and biking paths, diverse community appeal, connection to history and civil rights, and its thriving arts and music scenes.

“We are thrilled with Atlanta’s recognition as a world-class city for travelers to visit and explore our history and culture,” said Andrew Wilson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Visitors will learn why Atlanta makes headlines as a dynamic city that continues to evolve and inspire travel for everyone.”

Three places Lonely Planet suggests visitors check out are: the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, High Museum of Art, and the city’s expansive breweries.

As for National Geographic, the reasons for inclusion on its list is the city’s role as an epicenter of Black entrepreneurship, while incubating businesses with a deep and progressive history. The destination’s accessibility— due in part to the Atlanta BeltLine— also gave the city an edge. The project, which repurposed old railroad corridors into pedestrian-friendly paths, transforms neighborhoods for walkers, runners and cyclists.

“It’s hard to deny the regional synapse this former Olympic host represents. The park-strewn headquarters of Coca-Cola, Delta, Home Depot, and UPS is a magnet for music lovers, a center of New Southern nouvelle cuisine, and a favorite shooting location for movies and TV shows. Atlanta is also home to the largest aquarium in the U.S. and the new Beltline, a leafy greenway for walkers and cyclists which will connect 45 neighborhoods over 22 miles,” National Geographic states on its website.

The Best of the World 2022 list was created, researched, reported and written in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s international editorial teams from more than a dozen offices around the world. Framed by five categories—nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family—the 2022 list highlights Atlanta as one of 25 must-see locations for upcoming travel.