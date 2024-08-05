A Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport worker has warned passengers in a recent TikTok video to avoid flying out of Atlanta on Tuesdays. The clip, which has amassed over 34,000 views, sheds light on a little-known issue that could significantly impact passengers’ travel experiences. Nelle, known on TikTok as @prettypaidnelle, shared the cautionary advice in a short clip that has since gone viral.

“Just don’t book on Tuesdays, period,” she warned viewers. The reason? According to Nelle, the ATL Skytrain, a crucial component of the airport’s transportation system, reduces its service to just one running train “every Tuesday evening.”

What It’s Like Flying Out Of Atlanta On Tuesdays

This revelation is particularly concerning given Atlanta’s major air travel hub status. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport boasts that it’s within a two-hour flight of 80 percent of the United States population, with approximately 286,000 people passing through daily. The airport’s website states that the Skytrain typically “operates six two-car trains, which can carry 100 passengers and their baggage” and runs “24 hours a day, seven days a week.” However, it does not mention the Tuesday evening reduction that Nelle describes.

As Nelle explains, the consequences of this service reduction can be severe for travelers. “You’re either going to miss your flight, or you’re going to be walking to the gate,” she cautioned. You could be on T walking all the way to D, or you could be on D and walking all the way to F.” Nelle’s warning resonated with many viewers who shared their experiences in the comments.

One user recounted, “The fact that I had to walk from D gate to ground transportation Sunday night still has me triggered!!!! I ain’t even know the airport was that scenic!!!!!.” Another added, “I remember I landed at 12 one day and I had to walk all the way through the airport. I almost cried.”

While the airport has not officially confirmed Nelle’s claims, the number of supporting anecdotes from other travelers suggests that her warning may be true. Nelle’s advice is clear for those who can’t avoid Tuesday travel through Atlanta: be prepared for delays and long walks between gates. Travelers should consider allowing extra time for connections or choosing flights at different times of day when possible.