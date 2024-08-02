According to a new Forbes Advisor survey, Singapore is the world’s safest tourist destination, a remarkable feat for the city-state. The comprehensive analysis evaluated 60 international destinations and placed Singapore at the top of the list, cementing its reputation as a secure location for global travelers.

The research examined various safety parameters, including crime rates, healthcare quality, infrastructure, and risks related to natural disasters and digital security. It assigned safety rankings ranging from 0 to 100, with the safest cities earning the lowest scores. Singapore achieved a perfect score of 0 points in the study, indicating the lowest possible risk across all categories assessed.

Minimal Risks, Excellent Healthcare, And Digital Security

One key factor contributing to Singapore’s top ranking is its minimal risk of natural disasters. The city-state also boasted the second-lowest health and infrastructure risks among all destinations evaluated. Singapore’s healthcare system, renowned for its efficiency and quality, played a significant role in its high safety rating. In addition to physical safety, Singapore excelled in digital security.

The study assessed risks based on the ability to use the internet without fear of online threats or privacy breaches. Singapore ranked second in this category, reflecting its strong measures to protect online users and maintain digital privacy. Following Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto were recognized as the next safest cities for travelers. Tokyo’s top ranking in health security highlights its excellent healthcare services, while Toronto impressed with its overall safety and robust infrastructure.

The top 10 safest cities include Sydney, Zurich, Copenhagen, Seoul, Osaka, Melbourne, and Amsterdam. Notably, Japan and Australia each have two cities in the top 10, highlighting their strong commitment to safety and quality of life.

Contrasting With Less Safe Destinations

The study also highlighted cities that are considered less safe for travelers. Caracas, Venezuela, emerged as the least safe city with a score of 100 points due to severe health security, crime, and infrastructure issues. Other cities facing significant safety challenges included Karachi, Yangon, Lagos, Manila, and Dhaka.