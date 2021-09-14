Ase: Afro Frequencies Multi-Sensory Immersive Experience Now Showing In Miami

Now through November 7, visitors can check out Ase: Afro Frequencies in Miami Beach. The unique multisensory immersive experience utilizes audiovisual, interactive technologies, and other innovative techniques to showcase the work of Afro-surrealist artist Vince Fraser in collaboration with Ursula Rucker.

The show is inspired by the West African concept of ase that refers to the power to make things happen and cause change. It focuses on celebrating the historical, social, and cultural aspects of the Black experience through the artists’ perspectives.

Ase: Afro Frequencies is the most recent show in a series by ARTECHOUSE, a company which aims to inspire, educate, and empower by providing an outlet for visual and performance artists to exhibit their work without limitations, using mediums of art, science, and technology.

The show is a continuation of ARTECHOUSE’s “We Rise Above” collaboration with Fraser, which launched in August 2020. Combining multiple sensory elements within film and motion, Fraser enjoys experimenting within his artwork and considers himself a new breed of artist.

“Vision is the art of seeing what is impossible to others,” he said. As a digital illustrator with over 20 years of experience, Fraser has collaborated with brands such as Nike, MTV, and Toyota to name a few. His mission is to inspire and empower through depicting positive, powerful imagery of the African diaspora.

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the anniversary of the March on Washington, Fraser brought his art to life in an extended reality format that allows more people to interact with his art and ideas.

Unable to make it to Miami? ARTECHOUSE has a free extended reality mobile app that allows users to experience innovative art from anywhere in the world. If you do happen to make it to one of their shows one day, the app can help you unlock hidden layers of augmented reality art and immerse yourself in extended reality experiences when visiting.

It is available for download on the Apple and Google Play app stores. Tickets for Ase: Afro Frequencies can be purchased at www.Artechouse.com.

Related: Art Exhibit Uses Augmented Reality To Highlight Cleveland’s Forgotten Black Neighborhoods