Ari Lennox Says She Was Racially Profiled And Arrested In Amsterdam's Airport

Fresh off the heels of the pre-recorded Soul Train Music Awards, R&B singer Ari Lennox decided to take a trip to Amsterdam, The Netherlands. However, just six minutes after tweeting that she had arrived in the country, the singer’s tune quickly changed.

Lennox, a Dreamville recording artist, let off a series of tweets around 4am saying that she was being racially profiled in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. Much of her frustration was directed toward the country’s main airline carrier, KLM, and an apparent employee.

“F*ck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” the singer said in a tweet.

While there were several tweets that have now been deleted, Twitter users were able to capture most of the thread in its entirety.

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Initially, it was unclear as to what happened between Ari Lennox and the airport’s staff. But, the airport’s security issued a statement which provided some insight on the incident, according to Reuters.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

It is being alleged that Lennox was intoxicated and causing a disturbance with the airport’s staff.

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

It is unclear how long Lennox will remain in custody, Van Kapel said, as police were investigating claims of possible threats made by the singer during the incident.

Social media users reacted to the news, many siding with Lennox and others pointing out that we have to be mindful of certain behaviors while traveling abroad— no matter who we are.

One user points out inconsistencies in the airport’s claims against Ari Lennox.

2) In news articles, they go on the record accusing her of public intoxication. Yet her tweets leading all the way up to the time of her arrest are completely coherent, with zero misspelled words. — Dejon Delpino (@DejonDelpino) November 29, 2021

Others point out possible mistakes on the singer’s part.

When you're in a airport just follow the rules and stay quiet. Airport employees are very rude, and you're in a different country. — Salami8016 (@aslam12317) November 29, 2021

This is a developing story. We will update this post once the singer or the airport/airline issues any additional information.