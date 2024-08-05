A recent promotional video by tech giant Apple has ignited a firestorm of criticism in Thailand, with many accusing the company of presenting an outdated and unflattering view of the country.

The 10-minute clip, titled “The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office),” is the fifth installment in Apple’s “Apple at Work” series. Released on July 18, it has garnered over 5.4 million views on YouTube. The video follows four characters on a work trip to Thailand. It showcases various Apple products and features as they navigate challenges in their quest to find a packaging manufacturer.

Why People Are Criticizing Apple’s Thailand Promo Video

The primary source of contention is the video’s portrayal of Thailand. Many Thai residents and social media users have expressed disappointment, claiming the footage fails to represent the country’s modern aspects. Critics argue that the video depicts Thailand as it was 50-70 years ago, with a noticeable absence of contemporary elements. That’s not all; the footage seems intentionally edited to look old-fashioned, featuring a faded sepia tone.

There’s also an overemphasis on shabby architecture and outdated infrastructure. Some have also found the scenes inside the airport, particularly where passengers interact with local employees, inaccurate and unpleasant. David William, an American content creator based in Thailand, expressed his concerns in a viral TikTok video: “When I watched it, I was thinking, this was Thailand 50 years ago. This looked like Thailand 70 years ago. There were no segments showing the modernity of my home.”

In an interview with CNN, he mentioned that in his nearly 10 years in the country, he had never seen “a cab that looked that bad before.” He went on to say that Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand’s primary gateway, is as contemporary as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Contrasting Views

Despite the widespread criticism, the video has found some supporters, including the Thai government. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke, issued a statement highlighting the video’s potential to promote Thai soft power and attract global interest. Some social media users have also defended the portrayal. They note that elements like old hotels and taxis decorated with Buddha amulets remain part of Thailand’s reality.