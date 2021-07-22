Ghanaian Painter Amoako Boafo To Showcase First Solo Exhibition At MoAD SF

Smithsonian affiliate Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) will be reopening October 21st after the fine art space experienced over a year of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With new renovations and art exhibitions, the downtown San Francisco museum will be including five new showcases by global Black artists, including Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo.

Born in Osu Ghana, Amoako Boafo was always inspired by revolutionary sociologist and Pan-Africanist W.E.B Du Bois. He led the philosophical movement of double-consciousness, which revolved around the layered perspectives Black people feel while living in the eyes of others. Du Bois made this global revelation that has become the framework for Boafo’s most valued paintings.

Each of the Ghanaian artist’s work emotes Black life in ways that are seen through the 35-year-old artist’s intense brushstrokes. Through usages of bold color mixed with dark-tinted paint, Amoako Boafo paints dreamy canvases that put Black subjects at the forefront, posing candidly.

Some Black figures are depicted as lengthy and stoic, while others appear to be poised and are dressed in casual attire that would normally be worn by Black people around the globe. The visual motifs you may encounter with Boafo’s work is him centering all walks of Black life in his portraits, while the viewer is always caught by the subject’s eyes.

The mix of color in Boafao’s figures displays different variation of dark skin texture, although the friction of the mixing between colors symbolizes the conflict skin color has caused throughout generations.

Photo Courtesy Of Fox Nakai

Malawi-born artist, Billie Zangewa will also be showcasing her art with her exhibition, “Thread for a Web Begun”. Zangewa’s artwork will feature silk creations from the past 15 years. Her hand-stitched fabrics that incorporate raw silk exemplify different visual commentary on the Black female form. Both African artists, pull from their own upbringings and being racialized in the places they grew up, which makes their art pieces feel deeply personal.

These two renowned Black artists with three others will be included in the Museum of the African Diaspora’s fall art programming. The MoAD is one of the few museums in the United States that honors and celebrates Black artifacts deriving from the African Diaspora. These contemporary Black artists will hold galleries and exhibitions until the spring of 2022.

Amoako Boafo, Bella Sontez, 2019. Oil on paper; Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects, Los Angeles

The best time to visit the museum within the first days of opening is Saturday, October 23rd, because the museum will be completely free and open to the public on their ‘Community Day‘. Curated by Larry Ossei-Mensah and available for viewing until February 27th, Amoako Boafo’s gallery “Soul Of Black Folks” will highlight over twenty works created between 2018-2021. Boafo is a globally-recognized fine art painter with rewards from international institutions and has his paintings featured in over 10 museums.

The first week of grand opening will be having scheduled event programming that will include reservable intimate artist conversations, a members’ day showcase, and much more. Availability for time slots open in the early fall will be going live soon for museum visitors to reserve for a highly-anticipated visit.

