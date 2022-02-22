American Airlines To Relaunch Popular Flights To Grenada

American Airlines has announced that it is due to relaunch another route this year, offering travelers more flights to Grenada.

The airline will resume its popular Charlotte-Grenada route in March, with service set to run from March 5 through April 30, and then once again from June 14 to August 13. The route will be operating weekly on Saturdays as soon as the flight schedule relaunches in the spring.

Currently, American Airlines offers routes from New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Boston, and a range of others. Round trip flights to Grenada from the U.S. can be found for as low as $276 on the American Airlines website.

The news comes as many airlines are being accused of canceling and even scrapping flights to many destinations in the Caribbean, including Grenada.

American Airlines has taken the effort to expand their range of flights, making it possible for travelers to explore the Caribbean with ease. This year, they have also announced more flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Cozumel, Mexico from Austin, Texas.

By expanding their flight schedule, American Airlines has made it possible for more travelers to explore the Caribbean’s Spice Island and positively contribute to the island’s COVID-19 recovery. American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, will bring back this popular route from Charlotte Douglas International Airport straight to the highly attractive destination of Grenada.

If you’re looking for an ideal tropical escape to one of the Caribbean’s most loved islands, then these relaunched flights to Grenada could be exactly what you need.

Grenada has much to offer, having just launched its new program, Simple Stays Grenada, to encourage tourism. The program highlights 16 properties across across Grenada , Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

“The goal of this project is to showcase these properties and their special appeal and support them in our overall pandemic recovery,” said Petra Roach, CEO, of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

