American Airlines has encountered many difficulties in recent years. While some have been racial incidents or safety concerns, this airline seems to be struggling. Yet, they are not the only ones trying to get back on their feet. After the global IT outage which is still a pretty fresh development due to complications, fliers are very cautious about the aviation industry. However, concerning situations continue to happen nearly every week despite some improvements.

A recent TikTik video has exposed the next big airline incident. The situation is unfolding online and people are realizing the severity of the situation. An American Airlines flight has left passengers stranded without passports and there is much more to discover about the appalling incident. Here is what we know about the travel incident and the most important takeaways.

How The Passengers Were Stranded Without Passports

The recent video posted by one user (@italiankate) has made headlines, receiving over 8.1 million views. This popularity has been due to viewers’ concerns regarding a difficult traveler situation. The video documents the reactions of passengers on a flight from Puerto Rico to Miami. This flight was due to depart on Saturday, August 3 at around 5:30 p.m. Flight 2421 was supposed to be a breeze since the journey should have only been around two hours and 30 minutes. But, instead, the passengers ended up reaching their destination on Sunday afternoon after an unexpected diversion.

A North Carolina native named Dimas (@griptape_) divulges the whole situation in the video while other passengers in the background look extremely exhausted and concerned. Due to Hurricane Debby, which gained strength as it encountered Florida, the plane was reportedly circling for half an hour. This happened right before the passengers got a surprising announcement that the plane had to land in the Bahamas. The pilot even reportedly questioned over the intercom, “Who here has their passports and who doesn’t?” But despite the overwhelmingly uniform response that travelers did not have their passports with them, the domestic flight was rerouted to an international destination.

Passengers Left In Harsh Conditions

After sitting on the tarmac in the Bahamas for nearly two hours without much explanation, the passengers were allowed to deboard. This decision was seemingly due to the pilot not being allowed to do overtime. That was just the beginning of their issues. Once travelers deplaned around 8:30 p.m., they were stuck in an unfortunate predicament. Since they had not expected to be in an international destination stranded without their passports they were technically there illegally.

As a result, the passengers were told they could not leave the airport. The bigger issue was that they could not leave their terminal either. Being confined to a terminal due to being in a country illegally was surely not in their plans for the day. What followed this confinement was what made the situation much more grueling.

The passengers had to endure a lack of resources since they could not leave the terminal for food and water. There was also very little communication between the American Airlines staff and the passengers who were sitting ducks. After many hours, the American Airlines staff were still not providing updates. They even reportedly turned off their computer so that the inquiring passengers could not see them. The passengers just had to continue to believe that a plane with a new crew would arrive soon to take them to their destination.

The video was posted around seven hours after arriving in Nassau (NAS). At that point, passengers were using one restroom for around 100 people, surviving off Biscoff cookies, and had no blankets. They were even restricted from retrieving medication that was in their luggage on the plane due to red tape issues. It is reported that after a full 14 hours of being confined to their gate in the Bahamas, they arrived in Miami.

The Aftermath

This video gives viewers an insider’s look at the unique circumstances surrounding the passengers stranded without passports. It had some travelers curious about how to avoid the same fate. Some people commenting stated that they always brought their passports along on travels, even domestic journeys. With the ever-changing challenges and conditions of travel, perhaps this is a wise decision moving forward.

While many online spectators predicted hefty compensation for the passengers, unfortunately, American Airlines has not made that clear. Since the nightmarish situation was caused by weather conditions, there are seemingly no guarantees. A few people online suggested that passengers who were trapped at the Nassau airport should take more serious action. Things like filing a complaint with the FAA or a class action lawsuit were brought up, but it is unclear whether or not those things will happen.