American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Service Between Miami And Anguilla

Hoping for a Christmas Caribbean getaway? Then Anguilla should be on your radar. American Airlines’ Vice President of MIA Hub Operations, Juan Carlos Liscano, announced that the carrier is launching service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA), starting on December 11, 2021.

The twice-weekly direct flights are currently on sale and will operate year-round. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, flights will depart Miami at 10:50, arriving in Anguilla at 14:49 (2:49p). Return flights will leave Anguilla at 3:40p, arriving in Miami at 5:53p.

The Hon. Minister of Tourism for Anguilla, Mr. Haydn Hughes is excited about the potential for an improved tourism product in the British Overseas Territory.

“We are delighted that American Airlines will be inaugurating a twice-weekly, scheduled service to Anguilla this winter,” stated Minister Hughes. “The introduction of direct service into Anguilla from the US mainland is a goal we have long been working towards, and we are thrilled that our efforts have now borne fruit. This is a tremendous vote of confidence in our destination, as American Airlines has the equipment and the route network that will enable us to significantly increase our arrivals and further develop our tourism product,” Minister Hughes continued.

“The introduction of these scheduled flights will be a game-changer for our tourism industry,” added Anguilla Tourist Board Chairman, Kenroy Herbert. “Access is the most critical factor for any destination, and the Miami gateway provides excellent connectivity from the West Coast, so it opens up lucrative new markets for Anguilla. This new service will create a host of business and leisure tourism opportunities for our island,” he concluded.

Anguilla is comprised of the main island surrounded by smaller islets. Guests will enjoy beaches like Rendezvous Bay which overlooks nearby Saint Martin and intimate caves only accessible by boat. Foodies will love the vibrant culinary scene where chefs put their own local twist on traditional dishes.