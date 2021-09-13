Alaska Airlines Honors QB Russell Wilson With Special Plane And Campaign

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — and Ciara’s boo — kicked off the 2021 NFL season by dominating with four touchdowns as his team took down the Indianapolis Colts 28-16. It’s just part of a big week for Wilson, who saw Alaska Airlines unveil its fourth livery dedicated to the QB. The plane, tail number N296AK, features a life-size imprint of Wilson and will be part of the airline’s network throughout the season.

“When we can celebrate Russell Wilson in the stands and in the skies, that’s a win-win,” said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience for Alaska Airlines. “We’re proud to honor the passion and dedication of our Chief Football Officer with this special aircraft, and we’re excited to see him soar all season long.”

Fans will also be rewarded with early boarding priority as long as they are outfitted in the quarterback’s jersey or a limited-edition Russell Wilson shirt.

“This early boarding experience is a great way to cheer on our beloved Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson,” Woerner said. “We can’t wait to see all the No. 3 jerseys at Sea-Tac and Paine Field this upcoming football season.”

The promotions are part of a long-standing relationship between Wilson and the Seattle-based airline, dating back to 2013. During that time the two have collaborated on community, education, and youth programs. Last season, passengers were able to save up to 40 percent off on travel for every touchdown Wilson scored.

“Going into my 10th year playing professional football, it’s still a thrill and an honor to see fans wearing my No. 3 jersey around Seattle,” Wilson said. “I’m so thankful to have the support of both the fans and Alaska Airlines.”

Wilson continued, “With the early boarding Alaska is offering this season, fans might even catch me with my jersey on at the airport.”