Airbnb Will Pay For 12 People To Live Anywhere In The World

The past year made a strong case for flexibility and the ability to adapt, so Airbnb wants to give a few individuals the chance to explore the nomadic life globally. The Live Anywhere on Airbnb program allows 12 people to live exclusively in Airbnb listings for approximately one year.

Starting from July 2021 to July 2022, everyone from remote workers to families to a bunch of friends will be choosing their adventures. That includes working from the beach, taking a cooking class, learning Latin dance, or just lazing the days away. The vacation rental company will cover the costs of accommodation and transportation as you and your group travel around the world.

As an added bonus, participants have the option of hosting their primary residence on the platform during the program to earn some extra money while traveling.

One couple has already paved the way for this year-long adventure. Debbie and Michael Campbell are known as The Senior Nomads. The pair are long-term Airbnb guests and full-time travelers who retired in 2013. After leaving the world of work, the Campbells sold their home and started traveling the globe, hopping from property to property. During the past eight years, they’ve lived in over 270 listings on Airbnb across 85 countries. Their plans for 2021 include living in ten countries.

“The experience of living on Airbnb has been truly transformational for us,” said Debbie Campbell. “Live Anywhere on Airbnb will give even more people the opportunity to see the world through a whole new lens just as we have. We’re excited to see more people living and working from wherever they choose.”

Aspiring and seasoned nomads can submit their applications on the website. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Each will be allowed to bring up to three companions to the program. If selected for this incredible opportunity, the travelers will gain intel on how to live on Airbnb from The Senior Nomads, Airbnb product and research team members, and Live Anywhere experts.