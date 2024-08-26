An anonymous, Texas-based TikToker opened up about their decision to only air travel in first or business class when flying as a plus-sized passenger. The online user’s video documented her travels to and from airports and planes. Text on screen shared her point of view, which reads, “POV: Flying First Class [while] Black and Plus Size.”

In her caption, the TikToker went into more depth about their experience. She said that when it came to air travel and being plus-size, “all seats are not equal.” Also, she shared that being subjected to fatphobia was another thing that contributed to her always opting for first or business class. She explained that the better seating was more comfortable for her frame and is now a part of her traveling routine.

“Although it can get pricey, here’s a travel hack,” she offered. “Wait 30 to 60 minutes before the plane leaves to pay the extra for first class (this may not work every time). I average out at $50 extra per upgrade, but it’s well worth it.”

“Until they routinely include us, we must include ourselves,” she added

@plusbrownsugar I’ve made it a routine to always fly 1st/Business class as a Plus Size women because all seats are not made equal. I’ve had seats next to people who were Fatphobic which makes the trip that much more uncomfortable. I started flying @United Airlines business class due to the seats being wider,which means no need for a seatbelt extender and room for my thighs and extra comfortability. Althought it can get pricey here’s a travel hack:wait 30-60min before the plane leaves to pay the extra for first class; (this may not work everytime) I average out at $50 extra per upgrade but it’s well worth it. Until they routinely include us we must include ourselves. #plussizetravel #firstclassflight #blackwomeninluxury #fy #flyingwhileplussize ♬ original sound – nutsa

Unapologetic Air Travel As A Plus-Size Passenger

Prioritizing flying first or business class as someone in a bigger body is something Roxane Gay discussed in her book, Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body. In the New York Times bestselling 2017 read, Gay brutally tackled body politics, perception, and living in a bigger body in a world not designed for them. She also offered immensely vulnerable accounts of her experiences and feelings towards fatness and herself.

The award-winning writer opened Chapter 62 by saying, “Air travel is another kind of hell.”

Gay recalled a traumatic incident in coach. She separately noted the complexities of buying two seats or needing a belt extender to accommodate one’s size. Elsewhere, she expanded on the general disgust she’s felt others displayed toward those with bigger bodies while traveling.

“I am very lucky that I have finally gotten to a place in my career where it is part of my contract with an organization flying me to speak that they have to buy me a first-class ticket,” Gay wrote. “This is my body and they know it, and if they want me to travel to them, they need to ensure at least some of my dignity.”