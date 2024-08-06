Footage of an Air Canada flight attendant berating a cabin full of passengers during a July 26 flight has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Flight AC73 from Casablanca, Morroco to Montreal, Canada. The flight attendant and those responding to her were speaking English and French. She yelled, “You will behave or we will get off!”

“I don’t want no bullying against my crew!” the aggravated Air Canada hostess added. “Everyone behave! Be quiet, or you’re getting off.”

Other footage shows the hostess yelling at multiple passengers to turn off their phones. She sharply pointed her finger as she stormed up and down the aisle. A commotion ensued as the travelers seemingly banded together in opposition to her harsh attitude. Multiple voices retorted against the hostess and angrily pointed back at her during the dispute. USA Today reported that she denied a flyer’s request for the plane’s captain.

Clips of the incident have over 353,200 views on X and 1.3 million on TikTok.

Le vol Air Canada Casablanca-Montréal du 26 juillet a été annulé. Cette décision a été prise après un incident regrettable à bord de l'avion. Un passager, ayant ressenti le froid, a demandé une couverture à l'hôtesse de l'air. Malheureusement, la réponse de celle-ci a été jugée inappropriée.L'hôtesse a menacé d'appeler la police et de faire descendre le passager simplement parce qu'il avait demandé une couverture!!!! En signe de solidarité, tous les passagers à bord ont décidé d'annuler leur vol pour protester contre le comportement jugé inacceptable de l'hôtesse.Actuellement, les passagers ont été hébergés dans un hôtel et nous espérons qu'Air Canada prendra des mesures appropriées pour éduquer leur personnel afin de prévenir de tels incidents à l'avenir.

What Caused The Air Canada Flight Attendant Incident?

Multiple reports claim the incident started over a discrepancy between the hostess and a flyer who requested a blanket. Further context regarding why the flight attendant said she didn’t want anyone “bullying” her crew hasn’t been shared.

Air Canada disclosed that the flight was canceled and passengers could expect compensation for their subsequent travel delays. Christophe Hennebelle, a spokesperson for the airline, addressed the incident in a statement to CTV. It’s unclear if the flight attendant was fired over her behavior.

“We are taking this incident very seriously,” the spokesperson said. “It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada.”