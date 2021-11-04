Afrochella Is Back In Ghana Next Month And We've Got All The Details

After the pandemic threw some of our favorite concerts and events off course a bit, the team is coming are slowly starting back up again, including one for the culture: Afrochella.

The team has been working tirelessly for the chance to pick up where they left off from 2019’s amazing “Year Of Return” celebration and to bring some unique experiences to the multi-day celebration.

“We are really excited as a team to welcome everyone back to Ghana,” Abdul Abdullah, founder, and CEO of Afrochella told Travel Noire. “We have put in a lot of work over the past two years to make sure that we curate the vibes.”

Abdullah, says Afrochella will look a little different for 2021 as the team has put more emphasis on looking beyond the festival. One new experience you can expect this year is the traveling music museum.

“This is very new for us and something we’re introducing this year,” sids Abdullah. “We wanted to create a new experience that we can travel with throughout Africa as we activate but also around the world. With this music museum, we’re doing some educational workshops with different brands like YouTube so, individuals can get the opportunity to learn about productions from some amazing producers.”

Visitors will also have a chance to learn about the history of Ghana’s music through the museum as well.

“People will take a journey through the pre-colonial era to what after Ghana’s Independence, and learn more about musical pioneers. Many of the artists that we listen to today, including Whiz Kid and Burna Boy, talk about the inspiration that they received on their visits to Ghana, and we wanted to kind of pay tribute to those amazing musicians.”

With a theme of “Made in Africa,” the team is kicking off its annual event earlier this year to highlight more of Ghana’s beauty and support the local economy.

“In the past, we’ve been hyper-focused on the music festival but we needed to open our understanding of people’s experience in Ghana outside of that,” he adds.

The 2021 calendar kicks off with the Amapiano Brunch series on Dec. 26 with some of the hottest DJs from the continent, Abdullah confirms. Then On Dec. 27, there will be a celebration around the music museum and the festival will take place on Dec. 28.

“We want to highlight the amazing creators that are coming to Africa from the people who make clothes, food, art, and obviously the musicians as well. One of the things that Afrochella loves to do is to show people what’s capable in Africa.”

Learn more about this year’s event and purchase tickets by clicking here.