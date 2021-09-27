4 Lesser-Known African Tours That Don't Involve Scenes Out of 'The Lion King'

Whenever people think of African tours, they think of safaris and scenes out of The Lion King. While, certainly, safaris are very popular all throughout Africa, there are plenty of tour options that don’t look like they came out of scenes of the beloved Disney film.

From foodie tours to hiking tours, from beaches to mountains — and even train tours! — these four treasures are definitely a sight to behold. As The New York Times points out, “There are several new options in many African countries for travelers interested in an active trip. Even better, most are available any time of the year and don’t require physical training.”

As the outside begins to open up again, African tours are slowly but surely being booked again, too. And if you’re looking for something new, different, and enjoyable, these four lesser-known African tours are enjoyable that don’t involve the stereotypical safari adventures. (Of course, you can always go on a safari if you so choose, but these options aren’t for those types of enthusiasts.)

Grab your passport and your most comfortable pair of walking shoes, and be prepared to be wowed with these four African tours that defy even the most active of imaginations.