4 Lesser-Known African Tours That Don't Involve Scenes Out of 'The Lion King'
Whenever people think of African tours, they think of safaris and scenes out of The Lion King. While, certainly, safaris are very popular all throughout Africa, there are plenty of tour options that don’t look like they came out of scenes of the beloved Disney film.
From foodie tours to hiking tours, from beaches to mountains — and even train tours! — these four treasures are definitely a sight to behold. As The New York Times points out, “There are several new options in many African countries for travelers interested in an active trip. Even better, most are available any time of the year and don’t require physical training.”
As the outside begins to open up again, African tours are slowly but surely being booked again, too. And if you’re looking for something new, different, and enjoyable, these four lesser-known African tours are enjoyable that don’t involve the stereotypical safari adventures. (Of course, you can always go on a safari if you so choose, but these options aren’t for those types of enthusiasts.)
Grab your passport and your most comfortable pair of walking shoes, and be prepared to be wowed with these four African tours that defy even the most active of imaginations.
Cruise the Nile, Cleopatra Style
The next available booking for this twelve-day, twelve-night excursion isn’t until mid-November 2021, so you already know this is popular. With all meals, accommodations, excursions, and tips/gratuities included, the Splendors of Egypt and the Nile tour is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will have you looking at Egypt in a brand-new light.
The Rovos Rail Journey
What a unique, fun way to see Namibia…and beyond! This ten-day, 3,400-kilometer journey takes travelers from the savannahs of the Highveld to the Atlantic Ocean in the west by luxury rail.
All meals, accommodations (including two nights in a hotel), and excursions are included.
Hiking in the Simien Mountains in Ethiopia
Are you a more active type? Then hiking in Ethiopia’s Simien Mountains may be for you! This five-day excursion takes you to “the roof of Africa,” and we challenge you to find more kilometers to hike than here.
Foodie Tours in Kenya
If your idea of a vacation is to try all the food, all the time, then Nairobi, Kenya, has an embarrassment of riches.
From coffee tours to street food excursions to proper food tours, Kenya’s culinary delights are unbeatable.