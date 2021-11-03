Adventures By Disney Adding Cruises To Antarctica, The Galápagos, & The Arctic In 2023

If you’ve been looking to round out your quest of visiting all the continents, or you want to visit some of the world’s most remote destinations, Adventures by Disney has you covered.

The signature Disney brand— with offerings in Hawaii, South Africa, and even Costa Rica— recently announced additional family-friendly cruise expeditions to the Arctic, Galápagos Islands and new routes to Antarctica in 2023.

“Sailing aboard intimate, purpose-built ships specially designed to access remote destinations, guests will experience pristine natural wonders and diverse wildlife throughout the adventure on Adventures by Disney Expedition Cruises,” the website announcement reads. “With nature at the heart of every experience, these ships and a broad range of excursions enable expert naturalists and Adventure Guides to bring the stories of these regions to life, both on land and at sea.”

The Arctic expeditions will feature June and July 10-day/ 9-night sailings that start from Oslo, Norway. Guests will view the breathtaking glaciers of this region’s most beautiful fjord, Kongsfjorden and embark on daily boat excursions where they may see some of the region’s unique wildlife including polar bears, reindeer, arctic foxes and walruses.

For the Galápagos, 5 departures are being added in 2023, for the 9-day/ 8-night adventure. According to the press release, trip highlights include snorkeling in turquoise waters inhabited by sea lions, reef fish and sea turtles; hiking across the islands’ diverse terrain; and paddling in transparent kayaks along sheltered coves.

Finally, the brand will add 3 departures for its 12-day/ 11-night Antarctica expeditions. During the sailings, you’ll be able to take part in daily boat excursions and hikes along the continent’s shorelines, provide the opportunity to catch glimpses of native wildlife like seabirds, penguins and seals in their natural habitat. With offshore activities defined by nature, every wildlife viewing will be unique to the sailing.

If these sound like your type of exploring and adventures, you can visit the Adventures by Disney main page to learn more.