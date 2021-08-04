Here's Why You Should Add Oregon's Coast To Your Travel Bucket List

When most people hear Oregon, they either think about one of the Northwest’s foodie paradises— Portland— or they think about the lush natural landscapes across the state. But, few tend to equate Oregon to its beautiful coast. Yes, Oregon’s coast deserves to be in the conversation of travel bucket list items.

If you enjoy tranquil beach views, this is definitely a place for you. But beyond that, we also wanted to put you on to a few other reasons why Oregon’s coast— specifically Pacific City— should be among your travel plans.