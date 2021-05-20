A Floating Pool Is Coming To New York City's East River

New York City summers are about to get much cooler. The city that never sleeps — and which can get unbearably hot in the warmer months — is adding a floating pool to the middle of the East River. The plus-shaped swimming pool or +POOL will provide guests with over 600,000 gallons of clean filtered water from the East River daily.

Architectural Digest reports that Archie Lee Coates IV and Jeff Franklin from design firm PlayLab, and Dong-Ping Wong and Oana Stanescu of the architecture firm Family first came up with the $25 million project in 2010. Since then, the foursome has gone through the rigorous and lengthy process of developing, testing, and fundraising to bring their plan to fruition.

The Plus Pool organization shared the news of the placement on social media.

“We received an official “confirmation to proceed with due diligence” for our floating river swimming facility! This momentous event follows nearly two years of review by the city and the New York City Economic Development Corporation,” the company shared on Instagram. “We will now work with NYCEDC on next steps. Projects like this take a long time and are only possible because of the amazing people who keep pushing the envelope. The community around + POOL has always been its driving force. We look forward to expanding that community to include everyone in NYC who wants to be part of it!”

According to Time Out, the pool will be located on the Lower East Side waterfront, north of the Manhattan Bridge. There is no word yet on when the project will be completed.

Floating pools appear to be the new wave. The world’s first floating pool was recently unveiled in London. Dubbed the ‘Sky Pool’, it’s 82-feet-long and positioned nearly 115 feet in the air between two roofs. Unfortunately for curious visitors hoping to take a dip, the pool is only open to Eagle Club members of the luxury Embassy Gardens apartments.