6 Indicators Group Travel May Not Be For You

Do you love to travel? How do you know if group travel is right for you? Are you not quite sure if you prefer to explore on your own? Do you worry about not having someone there to capture all of those Instagram-worthy moments while you’re out on an adventure? There are many things to consider when making the decision on whether or not you should embark on your first trip with a group. Your experience on the first trip usually determines if you will continue traveling in groups in the future.

Before we get into deciding whether group travel is right for you, let’s first familiarize ourselves with what it is.

What is group travel?

When a collection of people decide to plan and book a trip together, usually under the same reservation, that is considered group travel. Group trips may come with a discounted rate on hotels or flights, making them enticing to most travelers. The number of people involved can range anywhere from 10 to 40, with completely planned itineraries and accommodations made by either a travel agent or the participants themselves. It can be an all-girls trip, guys’ trip, work trip, family vacation, or a trip curated by your favorite Black travel group.

Are group trips for you? If you can relate to any of the items below, they may not be your thing.