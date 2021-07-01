Happy Independence Day: 5 Things You Likely Didn't Know About Rwanda

Kigali, the capital of Rwanda and the country’s largest city, is the cleanest city in Africa. Often described as “spotless,” one would be hard-pressed to find a single piece of trash on the streets of Kigali.

This extreme cleanliness is largely due to the Rwandan concept of umuganda, which means ‘coming together in common purpose.’ Every last Saturday of the month, the people join together to clean up their communities.

Participation is compulsory, and there are penalties for those who attempt to skip out. Even the president takes part in the community service, and Rwanda is the only country in the world where this is the case.