Dubbed the “Milano-Cortina Games,” the upcoming Winter Olympics will be 17 days of sporting events in and around the stunning Italian Alps.

In 2026, the Milano-Cortina event will host the Winter Olympic Games from February 6 to February 22. One month later, the Paralympics will see athletes competing in six sports, going from March 6 to March 15. In total, 3,500 athletes will be representing 93 countries.

Attendees of the 2026 Winter Olympics will witness some of the world’s best athletes vying for gold, silver, and bronze. The competitions at the Winter Olympics include figure skating, cross-country skiing, bobsleighing, snowboarding, and freestyle skiing. There will also be ice hockey, curling, speed skating, and much more. The sport of ski mountaineering will also see its debut during the games.

A school of young students in Taverna designed the Olympic mascots, two stoats named Tina and Milo. The animals, found in Eurasia and North America, are mustelids related to otters and weasels.

The Location Of The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Games’ event will occur over 22,000 square kilometers. Competitions and ceremonies will happen in Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Bormio, Livigno, Predazzo, Tesero, Anterselva/Antholz, and Verona.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will be at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, and the Closing Ceremony will be at the Arena di Verona in Verona. The Paralympics’ Opening Ceremony will happen at the Verona venue, and its closing will occur in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Are Tickets Available Yet?

Ticket prices have yet to be disclosed but they go on sale in February 2025. Until then, aspiring attendees can sign up for a drawing that will give access to the first round of ticket sales. The Olympic website notes that the draw system has been introduced to “ensure fair and stress-free access to tickets.”

Those interested in attending the 2026 Winter Olympics are encouraged to join the Milano-Cortina Fan26 digital community for news and updates.