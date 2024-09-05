The Travel Noire Awards are back. Celebrating its annual tradition, the TN Awards recognize and honor the best in Black travel, lifestyle, culture, and expression from around the globe. While winners for many categories will be selected by Travel Noire, you, the audience, will decide who takes home Travel Vacay of the Year and Travel Influencer of the Year.

Here’s everything you need to know about these awards and how you can participate.

The Purpose And Significance Of The Travel Noire Awards

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Since its inception, the Travel Noire Awards have symbolized excellence in the travel industry. Founded to highlight and celebrate the diversity and richness of global travel experiences, they have become a significant marker of quality and inspiration. The awards recognize outstanding destinations and experiences while spotlighting Black-owned businesses and creatives making waves in the travel world.

With a total of fifty-five nominees, the 2024 Travel Noire Awards will honor five winners in eleven categories. The winners will be announced on September 26, 2024. Nominees were selected by a team of seasoned editors and social media experts at Travel Noire after surveying the community, keeping tabs on user interests, and utilizing a mix of data and human screening. We zeroed in on the stories on our site that you read most often after reviewing hundreds of your social media likes, shares, and posts.

Our team has also sifted through hotel reviews and reader input, eliminating the bad to bring you the good. The purpose of these awards is not only to showcase the most popular people and places that Travel Noire readers have interacted with but also to bring underrepresented demographics and up-and-coming individuals to light.

At Travel Noire, we know that Black people travel enthusiastically around the world. The excitement of showcasing these experiences and giving readers the power to nominate their favorites is what the Travel Noire Awards are all about.

When And How To Vote For The Finalists

Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

With the candidates now announced, it’s time for our Travel Noire family to vote for their favorites in the Travel Influencer of the Year and Vacation of the Year categories. You can vote for the Traveler Influencer of the Year award and the Vacation of the Year award here.

Scroll down for a complete list of this year’s categories and finalists.

DESTINATIONS

The places category takes you on a global journey, from your favorite stateside travel destinations to the best international vacation spots. Here are the categories and nominees:

1. Top Stateside Vacation

New York, NY

New Orleans, Louisiana

Nashville, Tennessee

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Charleston, South Carolina

2. Top International Vacation

Mexico City, Mexico

Cape Town, South Africa

Bahia, Brazil

Marrakesh, Morocco

Tokyo, Japan

3. Top All-Inclusive Vacation

Spice Island Beach Resort – Grenada

La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret – Playa del Carmen, México

Hurawalhi Island Resort, Maldives

Twin Farms – Barnard, Vermont

Jabali Ridge – Tanzania

4. Top Destinations For Black Expats To Relocate

Lisbon, Portugal

Mérida, Mexico

Accra, Ghana

Montreal, Canada

Limón, Costa Rica

5. Top Budget-Friendly Destination Dupes

Memphis, TN (Dupe for Nashville)

Paros, Greece (Dupe for Santorini)

Pattaya, Thailand (Dupe for Bangkok)

Curaçao (Dupe for St. Martin)

Quebec, Canada (Dupe for Geneva)

EXPERIENCES

In the experiences section, you’ll find the more exciting aspects of travel that leave a lasting impression. These experiences span from award-winning luxury cruises to our favorite celebrity restaurants. We will also recognize business owners and tour operators who keep us informed, educated, and entertained on our trips. Categories and nominees include:

1. Top Black-Owned Luxury Experience

Spice Island Resort

B2 Aviation

Salamander Spa

Yacht Club Company

Velocity Black

2. Top Black-Owned Wide Open Spaces Experience

Camp Yoshi

Guided Trips by Outdoor Afro

The Glamp Inn

African Bush Camps – Safari Experiences

Soul Trak Outdoors

3. Top Black-Owned Restaurant

Shaunie’s House – Long Island

Family Ethiopian Restaurant – Washington, DC

Cafe Sauvage – Boston

Kokomo – Brooklyn, NY

Morrow’s – New Orleans

CREATIVES

The Creatives category highlights Black and Brown people making waves in the travel world this year. You will see well-known names of your favorite travel influencers on social media and rising stars in the industry.

1. Travel Influencer Of The Year —VOTE HERE

Jeff Jenkins (@chubbydiaries/Instagram)

Tee George (@_asipoftee_/Instagram)

Cedric Wood (@cedtripping/Instagram)

Annette Richmond (@fromannettewithlove/Instagram)

Courtney Lanctot (@theunpopularblack/Instagram)

2. Celebrity Travel Experience That Brought All The Vibes

Kelis in Africa

Beyonce in Japan

Rihanna in Aspen

Halle Bailey in Saint Lucia

Teyana Taylor in the Bahamas

TRAVEL NOIRE VACAY OF THE YEAR — VOTE HERE