The Travel Noire Awards are back. Celebrating its annual tradition, the TN Awards recognize and honor the best in Black travel, lifestyle, culture, and expression from around the globe. While winners for many categories will be selected by Travel Noire, you, the audience, will decide who takes home Travel Vacay of the Year and Travel Influencer of the Year.
Here’s everything you need to know about these awards and how you can participate.
The Purpose And Significance Of The Travel Noire Awards
Since its inception, the Travel Noire Awards have symbolized excellence in the travel industry. Founded to highlight and celebrate the diversity and richness of global travel experiences, they have become a significant marker of quality and inspiration. The awards recognize outstanding destinations and experiences while spotlighting Black-owned businesses and creatives making waves in the travel world.
With a total of fifty-five nominees, the 2024 Travel Noire Awards will honor five winners in eleven categories. The winners will be announced on September 26, 2024. Nominees were selected by a team of seasoned editors and social media experts at Travel Noire after surveying the community, keeping tabs on user interests, and utilizing a mix of data and human screening. We zeroed in on the stories on our site that you read most often after reviewing hundreds of your social media likes, shares, and posts.
Our team has also sifted through hotel reviews and reader input, eliminating the bad to bring you the good. The purpose of these awards is not only to showcase the most popular people and places that Travel Noire readers have interacted with but also to bring underrepresented demographics and up-and-coming individuals to light.
At Travel Noire, we know that Black people travel enthusiastically around the world. The excitement of showcasing these experiences and giving readers the power to nominate their favorites is what the Travel Noire Awards are all about.
When And How To Vote For The Finalists
With the candidates now announced, it’s time for our Travel Noire family to vote for their favorites in the Travel Influencer of the Year and Vacation of the Year categories. You can vote for the Traveler Influencer of the Year award and the Vacation of the Year award here.
Scroll down for a complete list of this year’s categories and finalists.
DESTINATIONS
The places category takes you on a global journey, from your favorite stateside travel destinations to the best international vacation spots. Here are the categories and nominees:
1. Top Stateside Vacation
- New York, NY
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Charleston, South Carolina
2. Top International Vacation
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Bahia, Brazil
- Marrakesh, Morocco
- Tokyo, Japan
3. Top All-Inclusive Vacation
- Spice Island Beach Resort – Grenada
- La Casa de la Playa by Xcaret – Playa del Carmen, México
- Hurawalhi Island Resort, Maldives
- Twin Farms – Barnard, Vermont
- Jabali Ridge – Tanzania
4. Top Destinations For Black Expats To Relocate
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Mérida, Mexico
- Accra, Ghana
- Montreal, Canada
- Limón, Costa Rica
5. Top Budget-Friendly Destination Dupes
- Memphis, TN (Dupe for Nashville)
- Paros, Greece (Dupe for Santorini)
- Pattaya, Thailand (Dupe for Bangkok)
- Curaçao (Dupe for St. Martin)
- Quebec, Canada (Dupe for Geneva)
EXPERIENCES
In the experiences section, you’ll find the more exciting aspects of travel that leave a lasting impression. These experiences span from award-winning luxury cruises to our favorite celebrity restaurants. We will also recognize business owners and tour operators who keep us informed, educated, and entertained on our trips. Categories and nominees include:
1. Top Black-Owned Luxury Experience
- Spice Island Resort
- B2 Aviation
- Salamander Spa
- Yacht Club Company
- Velocity Black
2. Top Black-Owned Wide Open Spaces Experience
- Camp Yoshi
- Guided Trips by Outdoor Afro
- The Glamp Inn
- African Bush Camps – Safari Experiences
- Soul Trak Outdoors
3. Top Black-Owned Restaurant
- Shaunie’s House – Long Island
- Family Ethiopian Restaurant – Washington, DC
- Cafe Sauvage – Boston
- Kokomo – Brooklyn, NY
- Morrow’s – New Orleans
CREATIVES
The Creatives category highlights Black and Brown people making waves in the travel world this year. You will see well-known names of your favorite travel influencers on social media and rising stars in the industry.
1. Travel Influencer Of The Year —VOTE HERE
- Jeff Jenkins (@chubbydiaries/Instagram)
- Tee George (@_asipoftee_/Instagram)
- Cedric Wood (@cedtripping/Instagram)
- Annette Richmond (@fromannettewithlove/Instagram)
- Courtney Lanctot (@theunpopularblack/Instagram)
2. Celebrity Travel Experience That Brought All The Vibes
- Kelis in Africa
- Beyonce in Japan
- Rihanna in Aspen
- Halle Bailey in Saint Lucia
- Teyana Taylor in the Bahamas
TRAVEL NOIRE VACAY OF THE YEAR — VOTE HERE
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Reykjavík, Iceland
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Limon, Costa Rica