Seriously? 11 Ridiculous Travel Complaints People Have Made On Trips

A Google search will yield a treasure trove of ridiculous travel complaints, and you’ll see that some people are determined to be miserable no matter what.

If you work in the travel industry, you have to bite your tongue when faced with such complaints and bold faced audacity, because professionalism dictates it. But when you’ve put down that phone or signed out of your work emails, it’s the kind of thing you vent about to your friends. And laugh. Either laugh or go crazy.

Here are eleven ridiculous travel complaints people have made prior to or during travel.