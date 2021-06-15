Get 10 Trips For $299 With Amtrak's USA Rail Pass

Amtrak’s USA Rail Pass is currently on sale for just $299, according to Afar, discounted from its original price of $499. The pass is perfect for travelers looking to explore the United States and make several stops along their journey.

Known as the American version of the Eurail Pass, the USA Rail Pass is good for up to 10 rides within a period of 30 days. This steal of a deal is available until June 22. The pass can be purchased at Amtrak.com, and trips using the pass can be booked through the website, as well.

USA Rail Pass Holders can hop on and off the train at 500 destinations across the country. The 30-day period begins with the first trip, which can be booked up to 120 days after the pass is purchased.

The Rail Pass can be used to book travel on some of Amtrak’s most popular routes, including the Coast Starlight route. This 35-hour journey from Seattle to Los Angeles is considered by many to be the most beautiful and scenic train ride in the country.

Other possible journeys are the Sunset Limited from New Orleans to Los Angeles, the California Zephyr from Chicago to Northern California, and the Lake Shore Limited, which travels to Chicago from either Boston or NYC.

Amtrak’s USA Rail Pass is not available for Acela, Auto Train, or Maple Leaf line service. It covers coach travel only; business class or private room upgrades are not available.

Members of the Amtrak Guest Rewards loyalty program will earn two points per dollar spent on their Rail Pass purchase. However, Rail Passes can not be purchased using points. Passengers riding on Amtrak trains must wear face masks while on board.

