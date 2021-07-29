Photo Credit: Getty Images
These Are The World's 10 Best Hot Springs, According To Travelers
For many people, hot springs are an added bonus to any vacation. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, the outdoor baths in warm waters, are the kind of activity that attracts visitors from all over the globe.
Want to know what other travelers deem as the best in the world? A new study carried out by QS Supplies revealed the world’s 10 best hot springs, based on factors such as TripAdvisor Reviews and Instagram mentions.
Out of the full list featured within the study, the United States has the most locations in the top 10. Blue Lagoon, in Iceland, ranked highest for the number of Instagram mentions in favor of its pristine location.
Here is the full list of the world’s 10 best hot springs Which one will you choose for your next trip?
1. Blue Lagoon Geothermal Spa, Iceland
The Blue Lagoon is a spa in Iceland and is open all year round, and attracts visitors travel from all over the world to bathe in the mineral-rich waters which have been heated underground.
Built in 1976, hence it is not a natural formation, the water is naturally heated as it is drilled from beneath the earth’s surface
The water contains various volcanic minerals which are excellent for nourishing your skin and give the water its surreal blue colour.
The entry fee starts from 5990 ISK (around $50) for adults (14+)
2. Travertine Hot Springs, USA
Possibly the best preserved hot spring in the state of California, Travertine Hot Springs is a blend of warm mineral waters, silt bottoms and breathtaking scenery.
The springs are free to access and are a popular destination for locals and hikers after a long trek.
3. Pamukkale Thermal Pools, Turkey
The natural thermal pools of Pamukkale, Turkey, have drawn visitors for thousands of years. This led to a Greco-Roman city, Hierapolis, developing on the hilltop above the thermal pools.
The ruins and pools were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988, with artificial pools that use the same hot mineral-rich spring water being constructed amongst the ruins for visitors to enjoy, without causing any damage to the pools themselves.
4. Hammam Al Andalus Baths, Spain
The Hammam Al Ándalus baths in Granada, Spain, are a complex of restored Arab baths which reopened in 1988 after a closure of five centuries. The Moorish architecture offers an amazing bathing experience, leading the visitor through numerous pools of different temperatures.
Also, there is a steam room and optional massages as part of the tour.
5. Bagby Hot Springs, Oregon, USA
Bagby Hot Springs are located deep in the Mount Hood National Forest, in Oregon. This secluded bathing spot is more than 100 km from Portland and is far from any largely populated areas.
The site is only accessible on foot via a 2.4 km trail from a nearby Forest Service car park, making it the perfect bathing ideal for nature lovers.
6. Chena Hot Springs, Alaska - USA
The Chena Hot Springs are located deep in the harsh Alaskan interior wilderness, surrounded by mountains and thick forests. You can warm yourself in these northern waters while being surrounded by the snowy winter landscape, creating a surreal and ultimately calming atmosphere that you’ll remember for years to come.
7. Terme di Saturnia, Italy
Located in Tuscany, in central Italy, the Terme di Saturnia is a group of hot springs which have become highly popular among both locals and tourists alike. The Cascate del Mulino is perhaps the most famous site, where a small traditional stone house is surrounded by rippling thermal pools, creating a picture-perfect scene that wouldn’t be out of place in a Studio Ghibli fantasy setting.
8. Termas Geométricas, Chile
The only South American hot spring site in the top 10 list, Termas Geométricas is a very popular tourist destination in Chile. The waters are warmed by the nearby Villarrica volcano, naturally heating them to temperatures of approximately 80 °C.
The site takes its name from the wooden walkways that allow visitors to easily navigate through the valley of hot springs to find their perfect bathing spot.
9. Ma’in Hot Springs, Jordan
The Ma’in hot springs, in Jordan, are located not far from the East coast of the Dead Sea and are about an hour and a half drive southwest of the capital city of Amman. The water is filtered through the basaltic mountains, enriching it with natural minerals.
With several charming waterfalls and a water temperature of up to 67 °C, these springs enchant the eyes of the visitor, and they also provide an oasis atmosphere within the desert local environment.
10. Szechenyi, Hungary
The Szechenyi Thermal Baths in Budapest, Hungary, are a large bathing complex fed by two natural hot springs. These baths are hugely popular both for their touted medicinal value and their pure enjoyment factor.
The grand architecture of the bathhouses creates a sense of occasion and luxury that pulls the crowds and makes it the ideal spot to relax with family and friends.