These Are The World's 10 Best Hot Springs, According To Travelers

For many people, hot springs are an added bonus to any vacation. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, the outdoor baths in warm waters, are the kind of activity that attracts visitors from all over the globe.

Want to know what other travelers deem as the best in the world? A new study carried out by QS Supplies revealed the world’s 10 best hot springs, based on factors such as TripAdvisor Reviews and Instagram mentions.

Out of the full list featured within the study, the United States has the most locations in the top 10. Blue Lagoon, in Iceland, ranked highest for the number of Instagram mentions in favor of its pristine location.

Here is the full list of the world’s 10 best hot springs Which one will you choose for your next trip?